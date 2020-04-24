  • April 24, 2020

UTPB engineering provides testing booth for COVID-19 - Odessa American: UTPB

UTPB engineering provides testing booth for COVID-19

Posted: Friday, April 24, 2020 4:25 pm

UTPB engineering provides testing booth for COVID-19 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The University of Texas Permian Basin College of Engineering on Thursday gave a device to Odessa Regional Medical Center that will allow medical personnel to test patients for COVID-19 without wearing any additional personal protective equipment besides medical-grade heavy-duty nitrile gloves.

“It’s a rectangular, air tight, enclosure. There will be a medical worker inside with medical gloves. An individual can then walk up and get tested for COVID-19. This unit will said UT Permian Basin Dean of Engineering George Nnanna said in a news release.

“This testing booth provides a physical barrier between the health care worker that is collecting the specimen and the patient. It’s covered on all sides except the back; even the top is covered. It’s 8 feet tall, 3 feet wide and 3 feet deep. Just enough space for one person to be in the safety of this 400 pound stainless steel, plexiglass box,” explained Rohith Saravanan, ORMC Chief Medical Officer. “The medical grade heavy-duty nitrile glove is the only thing that touches the patient, and it can be wiped down after each collection.”

Nnanna said this project was truly a community effort involving members of the West Texas 3D COVID-19 Relief Consortium and others. The materials for this test booth were paid for by Deliron, Westech Seal and Odessa Development Corporation. He also added this is exactly what UTPB prepares future engineers to do.

“I think it proves the quality of our program at UT Permian Basin and it speaks a lot about our students. For them to step in at a moment’s notice and be able to transfer what they learned in the classroom into reality, engineering a system that will help our community, is incredible.”

Other surrounding hospitals have requested similar devices from UTPB. The College of Engineering hopes to be able to build more soon once more supplies can be found and purchased.

Posted in on Friday, April 24, 2020 4:25 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

