Summer Solstice set for Saturday at Stonehenge

Members of the community will celebrate the Summer Solstice at about 6 a.m. Saturday at Stonehenge on the campus of University of Texas Permian Basin, 4901 E. University Blvd.

There will be yoga with rOming Yoga, coffee and pastry, UTPB Associate Professor of Art Chris Stanley said.

Built around 2004, the Stonehenge at UTPB is a replica of the one built by the late Neolithic people about 3,000 BC in England, according to the London toolkit website.

“There wouldn’t be the first phase of what I call … public art in Odessa if it hadn’t been for Dick Gilliam and a lot of his acquaintances and colleagues who saw that art could enhance our community,” Stanley said.

“There was a little bit of pushback (about building it), but I think overwhelmingly one of the things that Dick does when he’s doing a project is he really works to get consensus on an idea and that’s so rare today to find someone who can work with all of the concerned parties. The concerns that people had they believed were relevant and Dick addressed those …,” Stanley added.

He assembled a group of diverse people with different personalities who normally would never have been in the same place and once that project was completed they found an appreciation, fascination and lifelong friendships with each other.

Among those involved in addition to Stanley and Gillham, businessman and artist, architect Larry Johnson, the late Connie Edwards, who owned TexaStone Quarry, and land surveyor Aaron Burrell, who had worked for civil engineer John Landgraf, were involved in the creation of Stonehenge.

“The first year that we had it actually up, there was a rainstorm that day and we didn’t really get to participate in any solstice activities so it was almost a whole calendar year later that we were actually able to see the first sunrise,” Stanley recalled.

“For me, if there were criticisms about us building it, and whatever and whomever made those criticisms, now you see those rocks everywhere. They show up in team photographs; they show up in engagement photos …,” Stanley said.

“It literally brought people to campus that would have never maybe have gone to UTPB for anything. Walking trails were a big part of that, too, but Stonehenge has become a thing where almost every day you see tourists come in and look at the rocks so that as far as a public art project has been quite amazing,” Stanley added.

He said that for him, the rocks have always represented the permanence of “our continual persistence to improve as people.”

“The stabilization of culture coming from thousands of years of trial and error, the movement from hunter-gatherer cultures into stable civilizations required that monuments be erected so that communities could visualize the consistencies in the natural world. Knowledge about the longest day of the year (June 20-21) and the shortest day of the year (Dec. 21) were essential to the survival of early agricultural organizations. I saw in Stonehenge a way to communicate the complex ideas to our students in a very physical way through engineering, art, history and the social sciences,” Stanley stated in a text message.

Stanley said in a phone interview that he normally arrives at 5:30 a.m. or 5:45 a.m. to get the full effect of the sunrise.

“If you don’t show up at dawn, you don’t get the full effect of what it would have been like 4,000 years ago,” Stanley said.

He added that he didn’t think the event would be strange this year, despite social distancing due to COVID-19.

“This always marks a very special time of the year. We’re all so busy and we’re all kind of in our own little worlds. I think this one’s going to be very special because a lot of us haven’t seen each other a lot. I’ve seen Dick a couple of times throughout all of this last six or so months, but it’s not been the kind of quality time …,” he said.

UTPB Communications Manager Alexa Dunson said the university is always happy to host the community on its campus.

“The Summer Solstice has been celebrated at Stonehenge for years and we’re looking forward to continuing the tradition!” Dunson stated in an email.

Burrell said he has gone to the Summer Solstice in previous years. When he worked on the calculations for it, he said he made sure every stone was accounted for and in the correct spot.

“I made it work astronomically like it does there in England 4,000 years ago. It was just a calendar for people. We just replicated that there on the UTPB campus and made it look exactly the way it looks today. … Everything is 100 percent horizontally to scale …,” Burrell said.