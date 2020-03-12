  • March 12, 2020

STEM Academy task force, parents considering options - Odessa American: UTPB

STEM Academy task force, parents considering options

Posted: Thursday, March 12, 2020 3:15 pm

To help update stakeholders on the status of the University of Texas Permian Basin STEM Academy, a parent meeting was recently held.

STEM Academy Board and task force member Jake Watkins said nothing was decided, but four options were revealed. Watkins said there was a fifth one that he couldn’t talk about yet that he heard about after the March 5 meeting.

Possibilities are to be a standalone charter school; merge with an existing charter that is in the area; partner with Ector County ISD, but still be a charter school. They would not technically be part of the district, but it would be a partnership with ECISD and STEM so it would run like it does now.

“There’s just some logistics with employment of teachers and staff,” Watkins said.

The fourth option is to stay on campus like STEM Academy is now.

He said a decision on what path to take will be made within a year and then another year after that to implement whatever is decided on. He said things look promising.

Currently, the school runs from kindergarten through 11th grade. It will add 12th grade next year.

Watkins said there was a great turnout that Thursday night.

“I think it says a lot about how many people showed and how many are interested,” he said.

