  • June 22, 2020

Gillham 'overwhelmed' by scholarship

Gillham ‘overwhelmed’ by scholarship

    Eli Hartman

    An avid benefactor of public art and art at UTPB, Richard "Dick" Gillham poses for a portrait with the scholarship created in his honor at the UTPB Stonehenge Saturday morning during the Summer Solstice Celebration. The scholarship will be directed at students looking at pursuing an art degree at UTPB.

Posted: Monday, June 22, 2020 4:49 pm

By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

The University of Texas Permian Basin has surprised one of the town’s main proponents of public art and a university benefactor with the revelation of an art scholarship.

The announcement came during the annual Summer Solstice celebration at Stonehenge on the UTPB campus Saturday morning. Details have not been worked out yet, but the scholarship will be aimed at students who want to study art.

Richard "Dick" Gillham said it was a great honor.

“My wife (Iola) had no idea. I had no idea. I’m just overwhelmed and I appreciate so much,” Gillham said in a phone interview Monday.

He added that a big part of the history of Odessa is how the community supports the UTPB art department and the university.

UTPB Vice President of Advancement Wendell Snodgrass said he needs to meet with Gillham this week to discuss what to call the scholarship and other specifics.

“This week I’ll meet with Dick and go over what we call a protocol for the scholarship and he will let us know what if any preferences he will have. I know that he wants to have an art scholarship, but I don’t know for sure whether he wants to make it for Ector County or ECISD. Those are the type of questions that we need to find out later this week and once that happens we will then create an agreement with him and we send that off to the (UT) system and then the money is invested in UTIMCO (the University of Texas/Texas A&M Investment Company). UTIMCO is our investment arm for the UT System and also Texas A&M. From that, we will then use the earnings off of that to pay for the scholarship going forward,” Snodgrass said.

Snodgrass added that the Gillhams have been wonderful benefactors to UTPB over the years.

“When I was approached by John Landgraf and Peggy Dean about this opportunity, it was well timed as Dick has done so much for this community and it’s wonderful that the community is giving back and in his name,” Snodgrass said.

“When you think about how many students this is going to impact over many, many, many years, it will impact a lot of lives, and also their families,” he added.

Landgraf said he, Dean and many other people raised funds for the scholarship. At the point he was interviewed last week, the fund was just short of $50,000.

“I think the most interesting thing, the thing that I envision is because of Dick’s love of the arts and his commitment to give back to the community this will hopefully instill that same type of love and appreciation to the arts in a student at UTPB,” Landgraf said.

Almost 40 people contributed to the scholarship and they had just been working on it for about 30 days.

Landgraf said he and Gillham have been friends for many years and have worked on projects together.

“I’m not very artistically talented, but we’ve helped him and contributed to some of them and just have known Dick for quite a few years. In fact, I live in a house that he built in 1968, but it’s just a coincidence,” Landgraf said.

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

