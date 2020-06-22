  • June 22, 2020

UTPB starts school in August

UTPB starts school in August

Posted: Monday, June 22, 2020 4:27 pm | Updated: 4:27 pm, Mon Jun 22, 2020.

The University of Texas Permian Basin will start fall classes Aug. 24.

Classes will continue through Dec. 11 for the fall. However, after Thanksgiving break, students will not be required to return to campus. The remainder of the semester will be held virtually, a news release said.

Students will have flexibility in choosing their mode of instruction. Both on-campus, face-to-face and online learning will be offered.

In a hybrid setting, some days students will report to the classroom and other days their instruction will be online. This structure will promote social distancing and maintain small numbers in the classroom. Faculty members will determine which students will come to the classroom on certain days and which students will be online, the release said.

“We are determined to navigate COVID-19 challenges in a way that is responsible and continues to provide our students with the highest quality educational experience,” UT Permian Basin President Sandra Woodley said.

On-campus housing will also look different this fall. The occupancy standard will be one student per bedroom and two students per bathroom. To reduce student interaction, Residence Life staff will assign roommates based on shared characteristics such as by athletic teams or academic discipline, the release said.

Move-in will be extended over several days to allow social distancing. There will be self-isolation spaces on campus should a student become ill, however, UTPB will encourage anyone who gets sick to leave campus if feasible.

Dining will still be offered to students by Chartwells, the university’s contracted provider, when they come back this fall. All on-campus dining locations will be open to provide additional options. This includes the Residence and Dining Hall (with limited capacity), the Student Activity Center, and the Mesa Café. Extended hours will be available to serve as many students as possible while minimizing risk. There will be no self-serving and take-out will be available, the release said.

As for next spring, Communications Manager Alexa Dunson said the university is taking it one semester at a time. It’s not known whether the same guidelines will be followed for spring 2021 at this point.

Dunson said UTPB will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation just to make sure there isn’t a huge spike in numbers and students will be informed of plans before they come back.

