UTPB awarded grant for nuclear engineering program

The NRC has provided 45 federally-funded grants to 33 academic institutions in 19 states and Puerto Rico, totaling $15 million in fiscal year 2019, a NRC news release stated.

UTPB will receive $200,000 to enhance recruitment and retention of mechanical engineering-nuclear track students to help meet expected future workforce needs.

The NRC website states UTPB plans to use the grant to provide support to economically disadvantaged students through scholarships, faculty and peer mentoring and socialization activities.

It is estimated that about 40 students will be supported with the NRC funding.

Objectives of the project include doubling the number of nuclear engineering students and increasing graduation rates by at least 25 percent than the current rates for students in the nuclear engineering track at UTPB.