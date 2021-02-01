Analytics director helps keep UTPB on track

University of Texas Permian Basin’s Executive Director of Strategic Analytics Michael Chavez aims to help his institution grow in terms of enrollment and student success.

Data is an integral part of that.

“My job is to inform the university community about data points, being more strategic about data points, pooling data and explaining it to individuals so it can be actionable, working with multiple departments at one time and developing what I call nudge campaigns,” Chavez said.

He segments populations by Zip code and demographics to get an idea of what the students are like and send different nudge campaigns to them. “... I’ve done some analysis when students are more likely to look at their emails, their text messages. I pull data of when students are logging into their portal, when students were more likely to open their email or text message. That increases our yield rate in terms of enrollment and also retention and graduation rates,” Chavez said.

Using the times and days students are logging into their portals, for example, can help the college recommend things to the students.

“It’s sort of like what Netflix does, if you watch Netflix, or Amazon. If you’ve seen this movie, you probably want to see this movie, so after some analysis we knew that students that took this course would also need to take this course. ...,” Chavez said.

He said the information is kept internal and used only for students in a way that’s aimed at promoting student success.

Chavez started in this newly created position at UTPB full time in August. Before arriving in Odessa, he was vice president of student success at Lone Star College-Montgomery in the Houston area.

He has more than 20 years of higher education experience.

“We have a very aggressive strategic agenda for the university and we need analytics to guide our progress and to diagnose challenges. Michael brings expertise in sophisticated analytics. His role is to drive our strategic plan forward by developing a decision support system for all aspects of our work,” UTPB President Sandra Woodley said in an email.

A first-generation student and graduate of New Mexico Junior College in Hobbs, N.M., Chavez said he has dedicated his career to closing the access and achievement gaps in higher education.

He earned doctorates at New Mexico State University in higher education administration, a master’s in educational counseling, and a bachelor’s in psychology.

Chavez completed a second master’s degree in business analytics from Syracuse University in 2018. Along with Lone Star College, he has served in various leadership positions at Arizona Western College, Alamo College and Midland College, information on the UTPB website said.

His grandparents were migrant workers and he graduated from high school in Pecos. He has lived all around West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico and most of his family lives in the area.

Chavez and his wife, Heather, have two children. Heather Chavez just earned a second master’s degree in data analytics from UT Rio Grande Valley.

Their son is on the Kidd Kraddick radio show and has a journalism degree from University of Texas at Austin and their daughter graduated from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and is an accountant working for a large corporation in The Woodlands.

One of his goals for UTPB is completing development of an intelligence center and training the university community to use the data.

“... My goal is, I call it democratization of data, throughout the university where our president, our deans, vice presidents have access to data. When they’re asked questions, they can easily pull an app up and see where we are in terms of our key performance indicators,” Chavez said.

Deans want to know which programs within their college are high producing or low producing. Chavez said the deans will learn how to access the data and analyze it.

Eventually, he said, he wants to create a data camp where UTPB can educate surrounding colleges and universities about what they are doing with data.

“We signed an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with both Odessa College and Midland College about sharing data so we can increase the number of students that transfer from those two community colleges to the University of Texas Permian Basin.

“I have great relationships and good friends at both institutions just because Odessa and Midland have a friendly competition, so when I was here I would see a lot of my colleagues at the basketball and volleyball games, especially when Odessa was playing Midland,” Chavez said.