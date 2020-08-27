Teen Leadership Council application deadline

Crisis Center of West Texas' Teen Leadership Council welcomes students entering grades 9-11 to apply for the 2020-2021 school year.

Application deadline is Monday.

The council, made up of high school students from across the Permian Basin, promotes leadership, encourages advocacy for consent and healthy relationships, and provides students with a path to give back while helping end domestic and sexual violence in their community.

The TLC meets twice a month at times set by members. Council members will receive education and training in violence prevention in order to complete an individual or team project focused on prevention education in the community.

Council members will receive volunteer hours, including Texas Scholar Hours and AVID community service hours, for their participation.

To be eligible: high school students in the Permian Basin entering grades 9-11 in fall 2020.

Meetings twice a month through the 2020-2021 school year; missing more than two meetings will result in removal from the council.

For an application, visit bit.ly/tlc2020app

For more information, email Damariz Medina at damariz@ccwtx.org.