  • December 10, 2020

TEA pauses A-F ratings - Odessa American: Education

TEA pauses A-F ratings

Posted: Thursday, December 10, 2020 4:47 pm

TEA pauses A-F ratings

The Texas Education Agency announced Thursday that A-F ratings would be paused for 2020-21 school year due to the ongoing disruptions associated with COVID-19.

The STAAR test will proceed for the 2020-21 school year to provide critically important information about individual student learning that teachers and parents can use to help students grow. For those schools that incorporate STAAR results into teacher evaluations, TEA is providing flexibility to allow them to remove that component this school year, a news release said.

Ensuring that STAAR is made available has been recognized as vital by education leaders around the state. STAAR results will allow schools, teachers, and parents to see how individual students are performing while also giving education leaders and policymakers across Texas a comprehensive picture of what are likely to be sweeping impacts of the pandemic on student learning, helping policymakers craft solutions for the years ahead. However, the STAAR will not be used for accountability purposes this school year.

School systems are required to make STAAR available to every eligible student. The test will be administered on school campuses across the state or at other secure alternative testing sites.

The test is an assessment of the grade level expectations of Texas students, with questions designed by subject matter experts and committees of Texas teachers to measure how well students have mastered knowledge and skills in various grades and subjects. STAAR will continue to be administered only in secure environments to ensure the results remain valid and reliable, the release said.

Posted in on Thursday, December 10, 2020 4:47 pm.

