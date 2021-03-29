Students looks forward to new challenges

Being a high school senior at the UTPB STEM Academy, Tye Sikes is looking forward to things getting back on a more normal keel.

Commencement is set for May 28, prom is coming up.

“I’m excited. It has been a pleasant adjustment …,” said Sikes, who is part of STEM’s first senior class.

Sikes attends school in person and online.

Throughout the year, Sikes has been taking college classes from University of Texas Permian Basin.

“It’s getting a little more difficult than it was last year, but that’s just normal because you’re getting up in the higher classes and more difficult prerequisites …,” he added.

With plans to become a mechanical engineer, Sikes will graduate with a little more than 60 hours of college credit.

Sikes is planning to attend graduate school, but expects to take a break before pursuing a master’s degree.

Although school is consuming, Sikes has been shadowing robotics this year so people can ask him questions and participating in a high school e-sports league.

“It’s tournaments based on the season, so they have spring majors, winter majors. … It’s one or two months worth of tournaments, but you go in any you play other kids from high schools in your area, and there are games such as Call of Duty and then they have Super Smash Bros, Fortnight other games like that,” Sikes said.

Since the course work has gotten harder, Sikes said studying has become a bigger part of his education.

In the big picture, Sikes said he thinks his college education will be valuable.

“… I’m going to be 18 and in my junior year of college. So, it’s going to be a lot harder but it’s going get me started better …,” Sikes added.

Students will be two years older than his peers in college.

“It’s going to be a little harder to make this connection with my classmates because they’re two years older than I am and all my friends are like a year younger than I am,” he said.

“It’s just going to be a hard transition into college life, I guess, because I have less time to transition into that lifestyle.”

Sikes said the learning at UTPB will be more hands on and take place in the new engineering building.

Sikes’ mother, Candi, is an instructional coach at the STEM Academy. She said Tye should have a basic understanding of how things flow in college from his experience at the academy.

“Having him graduate with between 50 to 60 college credits, already being at the STEM Academy he’s had that chance to take dual credit, make those connections with his professors, like he said, and had a really nice transition. He’s been able to tour pretty much all of the buildings at one point or another (and) be oriented with the campus,” Candi Sikes said.

“I feel confident that he’s going to do a fantastic job.” Cadi Sikes said.

She added that the UTPB professors have been accommodating.

“Anytime he’s communicated with them they have been right back with him, and he’s been able to kind of forge his own path, separate from anything mom or dad would do, so it’s been phenomenal watching him grow and having the support he needs on campus to help him with that,” Sikes said.