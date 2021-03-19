Students get virtual visit from scientist

As part of their neuroscience research class, New Tech Odessa students got a chance to have a live chat with Greg Gage, co-founder of Backyard Brains.

Gage, who also is on the faculty at the University of Michigan, talked about the neuroscience field and the research process Friday.

Teacher Bernadette Barragan said there are 22 students in her class, in person and virtually.

Gage said he missed his calling to be a scientist for more than a decade and didn’t realize it could be a career.

Looking at the textbooks, he thought everything had been discovered until one day when he was working in Europe he went to a lecture filled with graduate students.

Students asked Gage about various conditions, whether he had studied them and what his favorite part of the brain is (the hippocampus).

Sneha Kesavan, an 18-year-old senior, at Permian High School, said neuroscience is a pilot course at NTO. “This is a unique opportunity for me to venture into — because I do want to be a doctor — so this is another science course I felt would really help me in my future career and (to) decide if science is something I really wanted to pursue. It has convinced me that I do want to be in medicine,” Kesavan said.

She added that she enjoyed hearing Gage speak.

“It was really cool because I remember him from eighth grade,” Kesavan said. “He came and did a Backyard Brains presentation back then and so it was just really cool seeing him again and seeing what new things he’s doing and how Backyard Brains has grown into a whole course from ECISD. That progression and being able to be part of it is really cool.”

She said she would encourage others to take the course, especially if they are interested in science and want to go into the medical field.

“I’m also taking AP biology at Permian, so these two really do supplement each other,” she added.

Barragan said this is her ninth year at New Tech.

When ECISD Chief Innovation Officer Jason Osborne proposed neuroscience, she thought it was exciting, new and different.

“We’re all about offering new things for the students and giving them opportunities, so I had to jump on it and see what we had to do to offer this for them,” Barragan said.