  • March 19, 2021

Students get virtual visit from scientist - Odessa American: Education

e-Edition Subscribe

Students get virtual visit from scientist

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> PICK Education: pickedu.com

>> Backyard Brains: backyardbrains.com

Posted: Friday, March 19, 2021 4:02 pm

Students get virtual visit from scientist oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

As part of their neuroscience research class, New Tech Odessa students got a chance to have a live chat with Greg Gage, co-founder of Backyard Brains.

Gage, who also is on the faculty at the University of Michigan, talked about the neuroscience field and the research process Friday.

Teacher Bernadette Barragan said there are 22 students in her class, in person and virtually.

Gage said he missed his calling to be a scientist for more than a decade and didn’t realize it could be a career.

Looking at the textbooks, he thought everything had been discovered until one day when he was working in Europe he went to a lecture filled with graduate students.

Students asked Gage about various conditions, whether he had studied them and what his favorite part of the brain is (the hippocampus).

Sneha Kesavan, an 18-year-old senior, at Permian High School, said neuroscience is a pilot course at NTO. “This is a unique opportunity for me to venture into — because I do want to be a doctor — so this is another science course I felt would really help me in my future career and (to) decide if science is something I really wanted to pursue. It has convinced me that I do want to be in medicine,” Kesavan said.

She added that she enjoyed hearing Gage speak.

“It was really cool because I remember him from eighth grade,” Kesavan said. “He came and did a Backyard Brains presentation back then and so it was just really cool seeing him again and seeing what new things he’s doing and how Backyard Brains has grown into a whole course from ECISD. That progression and being able to be part of it is really cool.”

She said she would encourage others to take the course, especially if they are interested in science and want to go into the medical field.

“I’m also taking AP biology at Permian, so these two really do supplement each other,” she added.

Barragan said this is her ninth year at New Tech.

When ECISD Chief Innovation Officer Jason Osborne proposed neuroscience, she thought it was exciting, new and different.

“We’re all about offering new things for the students and giving them opportunities, so I had to jump on it and see what we had to do to offer this for them,” Barragan said.

Posted in on Friday, March 19, 2021 4:02 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
61°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: ESE at 9mph
Feels Like: 60°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 66°/Low 38°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 71°/Low 48°
Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 80°/Low 56°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

monday

weather
High 69°/Low 39°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]