St. John’s glad to be back in session

After being out since March because of COVID-19, the general consensus around St. John’s Episcopal School is students and teachers are happy to be back in class.

Classes are being kept to a maximum of 12 students and there isn’t any mixing between grades, Head of School Emily McDoniel said.

School started Aug. 17, but there was summer school.

“We’re strictly face to face. We’re not doing hybrid, and so for us to have kids back in the classrooms, that was what my teachers were so excited about. They were real troupers about going ahead and learning how to do all of that online. They had a week and a half to learn that and they did a great job. The families did a good job, but it’s better having them back in school. We love them ... any teacher loves having them in person,” McDoniel said.

It’s been different returning to class with all the required safeguards. For example in the middle school, they have to wipe down all the tables and desks before they can change classes.

“All of our classes three through fifth grade stay in their rooms, so they’re eating lunch in their rooms. Music and Spanish and things like that, those teachers go to the rooms instead of having the kids go to the music room or doing anything like that,” McDoniel said.

“The only time kids leave is to go to the bathroom, wash (their) hands and go to recess or PE. That’s all outside,” she added.

St. John’s has about 140 students ages 3 through eighth grade. McDoniel said there is room for a few more, but not many. They had a model from the Southern Association of Episcopal Schools to figure out how many students could be in a classroom by square footage. They couldn’t take any more than 12 per class.

Masks are not required for 3 year olds, 4 year olds and kindergarten students but masks are required for students in first through eighth grade. St. John’s is still having choir and band, but distances are larger between students and they all have to face the same way in the chapel.

Chapel is held every morning over Zoom.

A lot of people thought it would be hard for the younger children to keep their masks on, but McDoniel said that hasn’t been the case.

“They’ve done a great job,” McDoniel said of the students. “We had summer school this summer and so the students that were in summer school, they did an awesome job wearing their masks and keeping hands washed and all of that.”

The school went all remote in March and it was decided as a task force, which was made up of part of the board of trustees, part of the Friends of St. John’s and some administrators, that it would be best if one platform was used for students and the teachers would use Remind to work with parents.

“That worked really, really well because we were all in the same place, so for our parents that had more than one student here they didn’t have to go find what each teacher wanted to use for the classrooms,” McDoniel said.

Even 3 and 4 year olds participating in Zoom meetings wasn’t that much of a challenge.

“It can be done,” she said. “It’s different, but it can be done. My teachers also used YouTube so they would prerecord some lessons when they were teaching so that the parents and the kids could go back if the kids didn’t understand the assignment. … They could go back and reference that several times. I think that’s what most teachers did worldwide because it wasn’t just us.”

One good thing that came out of the pandemic was that students now have Google Classroom emails. If they’re sick, their teachers can email them the homework assignments they’re missing.

“… That way you don’t have to send papers home and deal with that. Some of my middle school teachers have decided to go paperless and do all their assignments like that,” McDoniel said.

She said enrollment is down some because parents decided to home school their children.

“That makes a difference in your enrollment,” McDoniel added. She noted that they would normally have 15 to 18 students per class.

Online classes can be beneficial, but McDoniel observed that people need to be around other people, and that’s especially true for children.

“I don’t mean to the point where you’re risking their lives or taking unnecessary chances, but if you look how many adults have had such a hard time with the isolation (it’s) even more so for children to not be able to have that social aspect … For our students coming back, I think a big part of making them feel safe, aside from all these guidelines we have to go by, is the fact that school (gives them that structure),” McDoniel said. “It’s that sameness. They know what to expect every day when they walk in this building and come in with their teachers. We as adults, we don’t what to expect day to day, say from the pandemic, … so for all of us trying to internalize the differences every single day, and we’ve had a lot of years to learn how to do it, but these little guys they hear everything on the news. … Unless you have no TVs and no devices in your house, they’re going to hear about it. Here we are with our thermometer guns before they’re even out of the car. We’re taking their temperature and we have hand washing stations outside and we have hand sanitizer — one of the kindergartners calls it hanitzer — when they first walk in ....”

Students are being taught to wash their hands for 20 seconds.

“Instead of teaching kids how to use a pencil, now we teach them how to wash their hands to the point where maybe they won’t get coronavirus,” McDoniel said.

Fifth-grade teacher Amanda Cardona is starting her seventh year at St. John’s. Cardona said she was pleasantly surprised and definitely kind of nervous about how it would go the first day. She has 12 students in her class.

“I think the teachers are handling it fairly well. The kids are handling it really well, so I think there’s definitely a sense of normalcy that I was kind of worried we wouldn’t feel, but we’re feeling it,” Cardona said.

She added that she missed not being in school.

“… That’s the whole reason I like to do what I do, so I was super excited to come back. It had been too long,” Cardona said.

Speaking all at once, the students said it was amazing to be back in class and it was hard to learn at home.

Asked if they appreciated school more now, Matthew Deras said “100 times yes.”