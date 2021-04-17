  • April 17, 2021

Spain tour - Odessa American: Education

Spain tour

Midland College is offering a Spain for the “Spanish Vistas” tour.

The trip will take place June 13-22, 2022 and includes visits to Madrid, Granada, Seville and Barcelona.

Price is approximately $5,000 per traveler, which covers airfare, baggage fees, hotels, daily breakfast and dinner, a 24-hour tour manager, all in-country transportation and entrance fees to attractions, such as museums and other cultural experiences.

There are a number of different payment plans, and travelers who book now can take advantage of an “early-bird” discount.

For more information, contact MC English Professor Allison Gibbons-Brown at abrown@midland.edu or 432-685-4648.

