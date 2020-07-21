Responsive Ed to open high school in Odessa

Responsive Education Solutions plans to open a Premier High School this fall in Odessa.

The location will be 1801 N. Lee Ave. Regional Director of the Odessa campus Tanya Bell said they will follow the Ector County ISD calendar so when ECISD schools open, Premier will open.

The first parent meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the MCM Grande Fundome, 6201 Business I-20.

It will be a campus for students in grades nine through 12, but their charter with the Texas Education Agency allows them to serve students up through age 26.

“It is not uncommon for us to graduate students that are 23, 24, 25 years old that for whatever reason or the other had to interrupt their learning and they did not finish their high school,” Bell said in a phone interview.

She said these students want a diploma so they come back and complete with Responsive Ed. They learn in a separate classroom and not with younger high school students.

The building Premier is going into is being renovated.

“It’s coming along well. It’s on schedule. We’re on schedule to get it finished on time barring anything unforeseen,” Bell said.

Responsive Ed likes their schools to be small by design. The typical number of students ranges from 120 to 200 students, Bell said. She added that the goal is to have 90 students for the first year in Odessa and expand as they grow into next year.

Responsive Ed has 74 campuses in its family of schools across Texas and into Arkansas.

“It is a family of schools. It’s not just Premier High School. There are five different school brands and Premier High School is just one of those school brands. …,” Bell said.

“In our Responsive Ed schools last year we served over 20,000 kids in our family of schools. And we are an open enrollment, free public education school. We are accredited with TEA. Our kids do take the STAAR (test). We have accountability with the state. We do have to meet all of that,” she added.

Under the last STAAR results and state accountability ratings, Premier high schools overall were rated a B.

Bell said the schools serve students for whom the traditional school is not working.

“… We like to serve at-risk (students). That’s just who we target; the kids that are falling through the cracks for whatever reason,” Bell said.

They also serve students who want to graduate early, get on with employment, a trade school or college.

The school also offers credit recovery.

“… Things happen to kids and our oilfield children move a lot. We have kids that come from California. We get kids that come from Wyoming. We get kids that come from Louisiana and Mississippi and New Mexico. Their parents work in the oilfield and these kids move a lot and so sometimes as a result of that they have lost credit and they need to make up those credits, so we are also a credit recovery that allows them to make up those credits and graduate on time,” Bell said.

She added that Responsive Ed is expanding all the time. They have a Premier High School in Midland and campuses in Lubbock, San Angelo (which opened two years ago) and Amarillo.

Bell said a campus director and office staff are in place for the Odessa high school and they have hired some teachers. More will be hired as they grow.

“This is a student directed, mastery-based program so the students direct their learning and the teachers facilitate that learning. They facilitate that learning in small groups and one-on-one instruction. …,” Bell said.

Classes have 25 to 30 students, but some students are working on their own while teachers are working with small groups.

“And it really works well,” Bell said.

She noted that the curriculum translates well to online and in-person instruction.

“Our curriculum is available to students right now. Let’s say pre-COVID times our students had an option to do paper-pencil curriculum or they could do an online curriculum even while they’re at the school. Our curriculum is available both ways,” Bell said.

There will be face-to-face and online options for students.

“But it’s all the still the same program and it’s all still mastery based with the teacher help to make sure the kids are making progress and no one is falling through the cracks,” Bell said.

She added that Responsive Ed had a leg up when it came to contacting students and families because of its small size.

“We know all our kids’ names. We know how to get hold of them …,” Bell said.