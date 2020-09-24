Principals, teachers encourage pre-k

Because 65 percent of students in prekindergarten arrive unprepared, Superintendent Scott Muri and Ector County ISD are conducting a blitz to bring more youngsters into the fold.

Along with Muri, Carver Early Childhood Center Principal Sherry Palmer, Lamar Early Childhood Center Principal MaryJane Hutchins, D’on Paquette, a teacher at Carver, and Jennifer Merriman, a teacher at Lamar, participated in an ECISD Live event called “Pre-k in the Pandemic.”

Based on research, Muri said, it’s known that prekindergarten experiences are critically important to children’s development.

“The first four years from zero to 4 are critical in the development of a child’s mind,” Muri said.

Twenty percent of the students that were expected to attend prekindergarten in the district are not enrolled. “That is of significant concern to us,” he said.

“We are spending this week making sure we are reaching out to every single family in ECISD that has a 4 year old.” Starting her 10th year at Carver, Palmer has been in education almost four decades. She said prekindergarten is the most amazing thing she’s ever done in her life.

“Their young brains are curious,” Palmer said.

Paquette is in her 32nd year of teaching, all in ECISD, and this is her 20th year in prekindergarten. She has taught pre-k through third grade and was a reading recovery teacher at one point.

Hutchins started at Lamar 24 years ago as a teacher and is now in her third year as principal. She added that students are willing and eager to be in school.

“They’re excited and they’re excited to be here. They learn so much when they come to us at the beginning of the year,” Hutchins said.

Merriman has been at Lamar for nine years and said it is pure joy to come to work there every day.

“Pre-k is my passion and I just consider myself so lucky to be able to come to school every day with them and to get to do this every day,” Merriman said.

Hutchins said prekindergarten is not day care, but it is high-quality education. The school builds the foundation for children to learn to read, write, learn math, colors, shapes, make friends, raise their hands and take turns, among many other lifelong skills.

“We are academically based ... We build a strong academic foundation from day one,” Hutchins said.

Palmer said prekindergarten students really learn and there are guidelines that early childhood campuses have to follow called the Texas Prek Guidelines, which she said is a robust curriculum.

On a typical day, Paquette said prekindergarten students are greeted by their teachers, brought in for breakfast and there is a teacher and teacher assistant talking to the student the whole time.

Then it’s time for circle time where students talk about colors, shapes, counting on a number line and other items.

“We’re building tons and tons of language just in that 20 to 30 minute circle time to start their day,” Paquette said. “Then we move into small group activities, sitting at a table with a teacher and the teacher’s assistant, who is a second teacher in the classroom. They are getting tons and tons of small group instruction. They are learning to hold a pencil and crayon correctly so they can write their name.”

Merriman said the teachers are trying to tap into the natural inquisitive nature of students.

“We use that to strengthen all of those foundational skills. We want to boost that self-confidence as they learn that mistakes are opportunities to learn and they can grow because of that so they take more risks. They recover faster and they’re more willing to challenge themselves just because we’re doing things and presenting concepts in a play-based, developmentally appropriate way,” Merriman said.

She added that play is a real way to learn.

“When you’re teaching, you don’t want to overwhelm (them). You want to do it in a way that attracts them to the activity so that they’re interacting with materials that we have in the classroom ...,” Merriman said.

Paquette said she remembers as a reading recovery teacher she would work with students that were well below grade level on their reading.

“The biggest problem they had was comprehension and the reason they couldn’t comprehend what they were reading is because their vocabulary was so, so limited and they didn’t have a lot of academic words in their vocabulary. They just had the basic words in their vocabulary to get by and so it’s so, so very important at an early age to build their vocabulary and to teach them words that you wouldn’t think about,” Paquette said.

Last week, she said, they were talking about animal habitats, so if your child went to pre-k last week, they know what a cave is and what a hollow log is.

Merriman said they make math part of what they do every day at Lamar. This week, she said, they are focusing on shapes.

The principals and teachers at both schools noted that they really care about the children and the priority is keeping them safe.

They urged parents who are unsure to contact the campus to get their questions and concerns answered.

Muri has noted that there are all kinds of safety protocols in place at all the schools and that was reinforced by Palmer and Hutchins.

Merriman said they went through every routine and procedure in the classroom so when children arrive, they get a fun “no touch” greeting and they sanitize and wash their hands.

“What is great is we’re keeping them safe and keeping safety protocols, but we’re still doing pre-k,” Merriman said. “We’re still offering these hands-on activities. We’re still doing play-based. We’re not just here’s a piece of paper don’t touch anything. We’ve found ways to make it appropriate for our kids so that they can really get that pre-k experience and get those big foundational skills that they need to be ready for kindergarten.”

Paquette said she thinks it’s important for families to understand that teachers are very passionate about what they do and their classrooms are a home away from home.

“I want to be in a nice, clean place. We take very good care of our rooms and the children are delivered breakfast. Then at lunch, lunch is delivered so they’re sitting in the same place they were for breakfast and the tables have been cleaned three or four times between breakfast and lunch. Restrooms for the most part are in our classroom. We’re not sharing those with any other class.”

ECISD is providing a bottle of water per child, per day so they aren’t using the water fountains.

Muri said prekindergarten is not mandatory in Texas so the state does not fully fund prekindergarten. Eligible students are mainly from economically disadvantaged families.

Muri said that makes up about 60 percent of the district. For those families, he said, prekindergarten is free.

If a child is not eligible, Muri said they can still attend but the district charges $200 a month because the state does not provide funding.

The state does provide funding for children in kindergarten through 12th grade.

“I don’t know that you can really put a price tag on the foundation that they build,” Hutchins said. “... Two-hundred a month, I think it’s a bargain too.”

Palmer said when Muri was asked why he would want to come to ECISD, he said why not? She asked the same question of sending children to prek.

Palmer said all the measures have been implemented to make sure children are safe.

“We have certified teachers and aides in every classroom. We love your child. We have a rigorous curriculum. Every child will have growth that comes through. Every child; we can guarantee that. Every child will be different academically and socially from the very first day to the last. We invite to call us, have the conversation with us, invite you to give us the chance. ...,” Palmer said.