Petroleum Museum ready for summer camps

MIDLAND With summer right around the corner, registration is now open for the different programs for the months of June and July at the Petroleum Museum.

The summer will begin with the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) Sprouts mini-camps that are open for students age 4-5 and helps tap into their creative engineering skills to solve real-world problems.

The STEAM Sprouts mini camps will be provided May 26-27 and June 2-3.

Each mini camp will have two identical sessions offered, one from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and another from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Director of Education and Marketing at the Petroleum Museum, Mara Bland says that the main objective of the STEAM Sprouts mini camps is to spark an interest in science at an early age for children.

“There are many different aspects to science and STEM that they can engage in and pursue a career in the future,” Bland said. “We work hard with the younger kids to develop social skills and education with other kids and teachers and learning how to work in a museum environment. We also want them to have fun.”

Bland said the kids will engage in hands-on experiments at the camp, all centered around different themes.

“We are doing learning to code which is our Lego coding kit and we’ll also have our go-camping which will feature different hands-on, engineering activities which covers geometry, and different topics like that the kids will be building and working with other activities like that,” Bland said.

The STEAM Sprouts program began in 2018, Bland said.

Other summer science camps will include Full STEAM ahead, which is for ages 6-8 and will encourage students to find creative ways to integrate art into STEM. Students will engage in topics such as music, forces, motion, energy and more.

Each day, students will participate in hands-on STEAM challenges, imaginative projects and cooperative learning.

Full STEAM ahead will take place from 9 a.m. to noon June 9-11.

There will also be Movie Maker Mondays that will be held from 1 to 5 p.m., beginning on June 14 and ending on July 26, for ages 6-12.

Each Movie Maker Monday will feature a movie with hands-on experiments, engineering challenges and games.

To Infinity and Beyond will be another mini camp that will take place 9 a.m. to noon June 16-18 and will be for ages 6-8.

Students will learn about the solar system, rockets, gravity and more and will engage in astronomy themed challenges and creative activities.

Another mini camp for those age 6-8 will be Splash into Science from 9 a.m.-noon June 23-25.

Students at that camp will learn about the science behind water while splashing into innovative design challenges and experiments.

The Lego Mini Masters: Dream Park mini camp will be for ages 8-12 and takes place 8 a.m.to noon on July 5-8.

Students at the Lego Mini Masters: Dream Park will channel their inner Lego master as they work to engage in engineering, inventive projects and collaborative activities all centered around the science behind amusement parks.

The last mini camp will be the 3D Adventures for ages 8-12 from 8 a.m. to noon July 19 to 22.

Students will engage in the engineering design process as they create their own 3D designs to accomplish different challenges.

Despite COVID-19 last year, Bland said they were able to have all of their summer programs in 2020 even though that came with a few tweaks.

“Last summer, we bumped back a few of our starting dates so that we started a little late in the summer,” Bland said. “In our programs that had larger numbers, we cut back our numbers to a smaller amount of kids. We also changed our pickup and drop off where everything was done outside. We checked temperatures and sanitized around the camps. A lot of the materials were individualized. In the past, they would work in groups or with partners so we made it more individualized for each student. Those were the main changes that we made.”

Bland said there won’t be many restrictions this summer but that they’ll still be careful.

“We’ve cut our temperature screenings just because they’ve stopped doing those in the schools but we’ll be keeping the sanitation and everything. If students or parents want them to wear their masks, they’re more than welcomed to. We’ll probably do more partner work but we’ll still have some of the individual materials and everything for the kids.”

Bland said that in the STEAM Sprouts mini camps, they will take 16 in each session and 30 in the rest of their programs.

To register, go to tinyurl.com/4nd533de.