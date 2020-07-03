Paquette moving on to Midland middle school

Ector College Prep Success Academy Assistant Principal Reagan Paquette is moving to a similar position at San Jacinto Junior High School in Midland, officially starting July 26.

Funding issues are the reason for Paquette, as well as Principal Charles Quintela leaving. CEO/Superintendent Robert Bleisch said he had to reduce some positions because of a drop in student enrollment and COVID-19 among other factors.

Bleisch said Mitch Gerig, who was an assistant principal at Ector and then principal at Bonham Middle School, will be moved back to principal at Ector.

“It came out of nowhere and was really unexpected,” Paquette said. “It was really hard for me at first because I love the kids. I love the parents. I love working with Mr. Quintela. I took it hard at first, but now I’m taking it as God opened up another door for me to have new opportunities,” Paquette said.

San Jacinto has 900 to 1,000 students in grades six through eight, she added.

Paquette will be working with Principal Jessica Gore.

“She’s great. I’m really excited about the opportunity to work for her,” Paquette said.

She added she and Gore have similar personalities in that she goes for what she wants, doesn’t waste time and takes care of business.

“It was nice to have that experience where I really felt wanted by her, so I’m excited to work with her and her team they seem really great,” Paquette said.

Paquette took on plenty at Ector, but this will be a chance to do even more.

“I think it’s actually going to be a positive experience for me to grow because I’ll have more responsibility. It was a little intimidating at first, but in an exciting way. I did a lot at Ector. I did a lot outside my title, so I think I’m ready,” Paquette said.

She added that she told Gore about all the things she did at Ector and what she worked with Quintela on and Paquette said Gore is excited about her ideas and experiences.

“… We kind of have similar mindsets about what the ideal school should look like, so it’s really exciting that we’re already on the same page with a lot of things …” Paquette said.

“The culture is a little bit different at San Jacinto … I think it’s just going to be a way to incorporate what I’ve learned with how Midland does things and kind of help it to expand and improve,” she added.

The mixture of students will be different at San Jacinto. Many students at Ector had English as a second language and were economically disadvantaged.

Paquette said there are low-income students at SJ, but there are also high income students.

“I’ve worked in Dallas. I’ve worked in Pflugerville, so I have a little bit of experience with all of it. I have no worries about working with anybody,” Paquette said.

She’ll be over A-L of all grades.

Paquette said it was bittersweet leaving ECISD.

“… I cried for a while. Those kids are my life, their parents. I care so much about them. … COVID happened and then this happened, so I didn’t really get to say goodbye. That’s what’s mainly been the hardest for me. I mean those are my kids. I don’t have kids of my own, so I tell them all the time you’re my kids and I love you and I miss you all the time. So that’s been the hardest thing for me and then also working as an assistant principal for the first time was under Quintela and that’s hard for me too because I worked so much for him and we worked so well together. He’s the greatest leader in my eyes,” Paquette said.

But she said San Jacinto has been so welcoming.

“I know I’ll always have Quintela’s support and my family’s been super supportive, so it’s going to be sad to leave my kids but I’m really excited for this opportunity,” Paquette said.

Paquette said she wants to thank all the students, parents and ECISD for everything they did.

“I could not have done any of this without my kids and my parents, and of course, Mr. Quintela. They have made this the best experience I could have had as an assistant principal. I hope they always remember how much I love them and I hope they don’t forget about me. But hopefully the San Jacinto students and parents will feel the same way about me once I create those relationships. I’m just excited to hopefully touch their lives as well,” Paquette said.

Gore said Paquette stood out as an assistant principal candidate because of her drive and instructional knowledge. Last year was Gore’s first at SJ. Previously, she worked at Spring Branch ISD with ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri.

“She’s young to be in the admin world and I could tell through interviews and other people I spoke to that she loves kids and she’d be a hard worker and that she’d bring a lot to our table,” Gore said.

She said Paquette has a solid reputation and Quintela spoke so highly of her “that I feel we’re going to make a really good team.”

Having worked at Spring Branch, she endured Hurricane Harvey.

“I feel like educators are made to be adaptable. I was in Houston when Hurricane Harvey (hit). We had to adapt and we survived and now we’ve got COVID and we’re going to adapt and we’re going to survive,” Gore said.