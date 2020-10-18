OPT program lifts clerk to teacher

Brenda Rangel never thought she could be a teacher, but she has fulfilled a dream through the Odessa Pathway to Teaching program.

Rangel is a fifth-grade math teacher at Milam Magnet Elementary School.

She started off as a PE aide for Ector County ISD in 2009 so she had been around the students, support staff and teachers the whole time.

Rangel, who had been the clerk at Milam for almost nine years, graduated from the University of Texas Permian Basin in 2019 with a degree in information systems. Being a clerk, she answered to that department.

She wanted to stay with ECISD and was also attached to the Milam family and culture. Rangel got emails about the Odessa Pathway to Teaching program, as the whole staff did.

When COVID-19 hit and there was talk of a recession, Rangel said she started thinking about getting something more secure. Her husband, Samar Garcia, works in the oilfield. They have two daughters, both of whom graduated from Milam.

Her principal, coworkers and family encouraged her to go into the program. When she talks about teaching, she gets tears in her eyes.

“... I just prayed and I said, God if this is where I need to be, then line it up for me and it just happened,” Rangel said.

With COVID-19, she said, everyone says they are first-year teachers.

“It’s challenging and it can be overwhelming ... but my favorite part of the day is just being with the students. All the other stuff, I forget about it when I’m with them laughing and learning because I’m learning along with them,” Rangel said.

“Then they leave and I see all the things I have to do and deadlines and stuff and that’s when it’s a little overwhelming,” she added.

However, she did get to pick the school she wanted to teach in and she’s known the students she’s instructing since prekindergarten.

“I know the families. The students, they knew me by Miss Brenda,” she said.

She added that the students were excited that she was their teacher. Rangel said she also knows Principal Natalie Fitzgerald and her expectations.

“Just coming into that was a blessing in itself,” Rangel said.

She added that she always had it in her mind to go into education. She started working at Presidio ISD as a teacher’s aide in 1999. But somehow, she never thought she could be a teacher.

“... It’s not that I didn’t want to; I really never thought I could,” Rangel said.

She added that she would recommend OPT to anyone with a caveat.

“I would say this is not a decision to be taken lightly. It’s a very intense program, but I think that the high expectations and the challenges that they provide us with better prepared us to know what real life as a teacher is. It hits you hard.”

But there is plenty of support through the program.

“I think I’m one of the lucky ones. ... I have an unofficial mentor in fifth grade, Avora Del Bosque. She has taken me under her wing. She models for me every day and that was a relationship that I never thought I would actually have ...,” Rangel said.

Monica Olivas is another mentor teacher who is right next door to Rangel’s room.

“She’s amazing. She helps me every day. Every day after school we meet. She observes; she’s great. I have Miss (Jacqueline) Franco, that’s probably one of the best instructional specialists. I have Miss (Christine) Mason. She’s my OPT coach and she’s an amazing veteran teacher ...,” Rangel said.

She also lauded Fitzgerald saying she is a true exemplar principal in the way she works and the way she expects everyone to work.

Mason said Rangel was going to be a model for OPT.

“We filmed her (Oct. 8) teaching a lesson and we’re going to use her lesson to teach and train other Odessa Pathway to Teaching interns just like her because she’s really a good model,” Mason said.

“She’s got the gift,” Mason added.

Executive Director of Talent Development Ashley Osborne said there are 45 in the program. Rangel said they are monitored for two years.

Mason said Rangel was in the third cohort of OPT participants.

Mason said Rangel had to pass a battery of tests before entering the program and there is a screening and interview process.

“The screening is intense very intense. We try to select candidates that we know will be successful in the program, but yet we want people that have that intrinsic desire to do this because, like she said, it’s not for the meek and weary. It’s intense,” Mason said.

One of the pillars of the ECISD strategic plan is investing in its people. Mason said people think the greatest resource here is oil.

“And it’s not; it’s our people and the investment we make in them is going to reap us dividends and those dividends are going to impact campuses full of students,” she added.

“I don’t know how many kids she touches, but she touches an entire grade level. ... Her impact is so much greater than this building. She impacts the community ... she serves and she’s making positive deposits in kids’ lives that we can’t pay enough for ..,” Mason said.

Mason added that she thinks OPT will help turn teaching and learning in ECISD around.

“I think it starts with us and I think our program model is strong and it’s based in research,” Mason said.”... We can all learn from each other. That’s the beauty of this.”

Osborne said applications for the fourth cohort of Odessa Pathway to Teaching are being taken.

“... Many of the interns that come into the OPT program have been in our system,” Osborne said. “They might not have been teachers, but they might have been paraprofessionals in our system. (In) that way, it is like a grow your own, but we also welcome people from industry that perhaps have a bachelor’s degree already that have not taught before but might have a passion for working with students ...”

Osborne said the program is in a transition year right now because it is partnered with The New Teacher Project (TNTP).

“This year, we’re transitioning to ECISD full ownership of the alternative certification program, so after ... cohort four, which we’re taking applications for right now, we’ll own it fully, which is exciting,” Osborne said.

“We would love to get 30 strong candidates into our program. This past cohort, we had 14 but overall for the three cohorts we’ve had 45. It is a rigorous program. But when they exit our program, we feel like they’re well prepared to go into the classroom which you’re not necessarily going to get with other alternative certification programs because our Talent Development coaches provide that support,” Osborne said.

“They go through that pre-service training so they get really strong classroom experience before they’re ever in the classroom by themselves. And then when they are in the classroom, they have Talent Development coaches, as well as instructional specialists that support them along the way,” Osborne added.