Odessan wins prestigious scholarship

Mason Marshall has long had a growing curiosity — in plants.

Recently named an Altman Family Scholarship winner, Marshall is working toward a master’s degree in horticulture science and ultimately a doctorate from Texas A&M University.

The American Floral Endowment website says the Altman Family Scholarship was created in 2015 by Ken and Deena Altman, owners of Altman Plants, as one of the numerous efforts supported by the couple to improve education and research for the industry.

The scholarship provides $5,000 to assist in funding the education of full-time graduate students (master’s or Ph.D.) who will become leading floricultural scientists and educators, the site says.

Marshall added that the Altman family is a greenhouse succulent grower, possibly the largest in the nation, supplying chains like Home Depot and Lowe’s.

Marshall is a Permian High School grad, got his basics at Odessa College and earned a bachelor’s degree in horticulture science from Texas A&M in December with two minors in entomology and plant breeding.

He is working toward a master’s degree — hopefully in spring 2022 — in horticulture science. His emphasis is on greenhouse and floriculture production and research.

What got him interested in horticulture was working at Yard Dog in Odessa.

“Randy and Lynn Correa really got me interested in greenhouse production. I was really interested in going the route of a pharmacist at the time. They switched my interest into … greenhouse production. That got me interested in A&M …” Marshall said.

Lynn Correa is beyond proud of Marshall for winning the scholarship. She said Marshall never fails to spend time with her and her husband when he comes home and he always works in the greenhouse with them.

To the Correas, he’s a family member.

“No one deserves the scholarship more than Mason Marshall. He’s the most dedicated employee anyone could ever ask for. He was dedicated not only to our business but he was dedicated to our horticulture,” Lynn Correa said. “He took it personally.”

“You can’t believe what kind of scholarship that is. When you pick four people in the nation that’s amazing, but no one deserved it better than he does …,” Lynn Correa said.

Marshall said there are a number of things that appeal to him about horticulture, including how colorful and peaceful it is.

“You can … find plants everywhere. It’s a growing industry. It’s like a staple because anywhere you look like outside at the landscape or someone’s house, you’re going to see plants. That’s what makes me feel a sense of job security, but at the same time, I enjoy doing it because of the colorfulness aspect. It’s peaceful, it’s working outside. ...,” Marshall said.

Currently, he is growing hybrid sunflowers.

“And we are applying plant growth regulators in different rates and different combinations, like tank mixes, mixing different chemicals together to try and eliminate manual labor. Growing plants on a large scale, you have to have a lot of people coming in, pinching them and manually, physically altering the plant, whereas we can come in with chemicals and we can just spray it and hopefully chemically pinch the plant, or chemically retard the growth, and make it more compact so it’s more ideal for shipping. But at the same time, it cuts down on labor, so there’s a lot of new hybrid sunflowers on the market. When we think of sunflowers, we think of single stem with one big head. But the sunflowers I’m growing are more like a shrub, more like an ornamental … plant than a flower,” Marshall said.

The scholarship is specifically for master’s and PhD students, he said. The application process for the Altman scholarship included submitting a video explaining your research and what you will be doing on your thesis. “You give them updates. You also give them a written essay explaining why you’re applying,” Marshall said.

When he found out he had earned the scholarship, Marshall said he was a little shocked because it was summer and school was over.

“I was happy because it was something that’s hard to get. It just felt good. It felt like a pat on the back type thing for things that I’ve been accomplishing,” Marshall said.

He said two people are usually chosen, but this year there were four, including himself. It is for $5,000 and you can reapply.

“It really helps me tremendously as far as with my tuition, so it will help me finish up school …,” Marshall said.