Weather changes OC hours

Due to inclement weather and extreme temperatures over the next several days, Odessa College, the extension centers in Andrews, Monahans and Pecos, as well as the Sports Center, the Learning Resources Center, and the Children’s Center will observe the following hours of operation:
Friday:
- All classes will meet remotely. Students should check email and Blackboard for any specific announcements from instructors regarding class time, assignments, etc.
- Brunch and dinner service will be available for students who live in residence.
- The following facilities will open at 10 a.m.: Children’s Center; Wrangler Express Center Sports Center; Learning Resource Center.
Saturday:
- Wrangler Express, closed.
- Learning Resource Center, closed.
- Sports Center open at 10 a.m.
Sunday:
- Sports Center, closed.
- Learning Resource Center, closed.
- Brunch and dinner service will be available for students who live in residence.
Continue to monitor the college’s social media sites and weather alert webpage for updated information.
