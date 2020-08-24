UTPB, OC kick off first day of school

Although University of Texas Permian Basin and Odessa College had their first day of classes Monday, planning has been ongoing for months.

Both institutions also have been improving on the swift transition they made in the spring when they had to shut down in-person instruction due to COVID-19.

Sporting masks, students of UTPB Associate Professor of Art Chris Stanley met at Stonehenge for an art appreciation course. To help get to know them, Stanley asked their names, their hopes, dreams and goals.

Holden Stowe is in his second year at UTPB and is studying accounting.

Blair Wagner, a junior, is studying electrical engineering. He has worked in the oilfield and attended college when the oilfield has downturns.

Stowe said the campus isn’t as active and there isn’t as much interaction as there would be pre-pandemic.

Steve Stromberg, who previously worked in the oil and gas industry, is studying to be a nurse.

“My mother was a nursing professor. I have five cousins that are nurses; two nieces that are nurses; a nephew going into nursing. It’s kind of the other family business,” Stromberg said.

He added that school has been great so far.

“I went to college about 30 years ago and it was a significantly different atmosphere than what I’ve experienced here,” Stromberg said.

Arjeana Duncan, a freshman, also is studying nursing. She said she wants to become an EMT because, throughout her life, EMTs have helped her family “more than I can imagine.”

She went to high school at Lake View High School in San Angelo.

“It’s definitely been a change, for sure. It’s unexplainable. It’s not something I would have imagined,” Duncan said.

She said meeting people isn’t too difficult, but you do have to take precautions.

Clark Moreland, a lecturer in the English program at UTPB and interim director of the newly formed Center for Engaged Teaching Learning and Leadership, said Monday that faculty was understandably a bit anxious starting the semester.

“It’s always a little bit nerve racking, but especially that’s true in a pandemic learning environment where you show up to class and people are wearing masks, or online students are taking their first online class, perhaps. … I think we’re all a little bit on pins and needles. But at the same time, I think faculty going around campus this morning, they’re just happy to see students again. And if they’re online, they’re happy to try out some of the strategies that they’ve been planning all summer. I think we’re anxious, but we’re also happy for the semester to get started. I think students are feeling the same way,” Moreland said.

He added that planning for the fall started in the spring. A number of workshops were held through the Center for Engaged Teaching Learning and Leadership.

“We’ve been running workshops this summer on how to really keep students engaged in this new learning environment. Faculty has attended them well. The fall’s not going to be like the spring. The spring, of course, was such a transition … At the drop of a hat, we were moving into a remote environment, but really this semester it’s going to be different than the spring because now we’re dealing with a variety of modalities. It’s not just all online. Now it’s online, remote, hybrid, in person ...,” Moreland said.

He added that faculty has gone above and beyond the call of duty this summer.

“They’ve been so heroic in just ... meeting students where they are and maintaining rigor, being kind and caring to students who may be ill or anxious. I’m really proud of our faculty for adapting to this new environment,” he added.

“It’s challenging for everyone across the country right now. That’s (reassuring) because everybody is trying to figure out how to do this thing. But for us at UT Permian Basin, we’ve been teaching online. We’ve developed online programs for a number of years. In some ways, not to brag about it, but we’re kind of ahead of the pack. We know how to do really rigorous and engaging online pedagogy at this institution, so we it’s not like we’re being thrown into a completely new environment. We know how to teach students online and I think we do it well ...,” Moreland said.

He added that the university will keep an eye on freshmen this semester because they are making the transition from high school to college and online learning.

Moreland said there are modules and orientations to help students adapt to online learning.

“Our Falcon online team is really doing a whale of a job in supporting students and ... our information resources folks, too, they’ve been working really nonstop since spring to help students have the technology and the equipment to be able to successfully complete those courses,” he said.

Dylan Gallegos is studying radiologic technology at OC. This is his first year and he started school about five weeks ago. He went to Andrews High School.

“It was unusual at first,” he said, “but it’s become more of an understood routine knowing that I have to distance myself to keep everyone safe.”

He got interested in radiologic technology after speaking to Carrie Nanson, OC program director and associate professor of radiologic technology.

“She was very thorough with the program and explained that to me so that caught my interest,” Gallegos said.

Nanson also impressed him with her passion for the field and made him feel welcome.

“I only met her one time and I forgot to ask her a question, so I came back to the campus and she greeted me knowing my name and I had only told her one time before that, so that was really special to me, Gallegos said.

He said there’s been a lot to learn, but it hasn’t been too difficult knowing that he and his peers have access to a lot of information and good explanations.

Liliana Ramirez, associate professor and clinical coordinator, was Gallegos’ instructor for the summer. She started as an adjunct professor in 2015 and came on full time last year.

Being in the healthcare field, she said, they are used to hand hygiene and wearing masks and gloves.

“... It hasn’t been that bad of a transition; just different so we’ve had to adapt (to the new normal),” Ramirez said.

At first, you might forget your mask in the car and have to go back for it.

“ ... Now it’s just second nature,” she said.

An advantage for students is that hygiene is something students will have to handle as a matter of course when they do their clinicals.

OC Vice President of Instruction Tramaine Anderson said the academic plan is in place, but they are always making adjustments.

“... We’ve had to leverage technology (in a major way) because we have a percentage of our students that are online at a scheduled time while class is going on and another percentage in the classroom, so we’ve cut capacity in the classroom and then have the other students online at the same time so that did take months of preparation to put that together,” Anderson said.

“Everyone was involved beyond just instruction with marketing and media” and figuring out how to get information out to the students, Anderson said.

Gallegos said plans were explained via announcements on Blackboard, the college’s learning management system.

“As soon as we entered the school, we were asked the two questions — have you been exposed to anyone who has had COVID … and then you check your temperature. You get a different wristband every single day ...,” Gallegos said.

Anderson lauded Jacqui Gore, executive director of Institutional Advancement, who led the COVID-19 Excellence Task Force which offered recommendations. Anderson added that there are plans in place if OC has to go back online like it did in March.

Anderson said there is a silver lining in all this.

“As bad as it is, we are going to see some moments of lighting it up and it’s going to be great. Our instructors are making innovations. I’ve seen things that I’ve never seen before,” Anderson said.