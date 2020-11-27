Teamwork helps increase OC enrollment

Working as a team to ensure Odessa College could connect with returning, continuing and prospective students paid off for the school as this fall’s enrollment reached 7,000.

Making the transition from in-person to remote learning and offering student support played a big part in how OC was able to increase enrollment for the fall and the summer, Vice President for Student Services Kim McKay said.

“We did some creative things. We (increased) the first class free to the first six free (and) made sure that students knew there was additional support available to them through the CARES Act if they had difficulty in transitioning to remote learning,” McKay said.

Vice President for Instruction Tramaine Anderson said OC’s fall enrollment numbers are the highest they have ever been and it’s a testament to the quality of education at the college.

"Many other community colleges around the nation have seen a drop in enrollment numbers, but we are seeing our enrollment numbers continue to increase at OC as result of our belief in giving our students a strong start to their college education. I am excited to have seen great enrollment numbers for the fall, and I believe we will continue to see an increase in enrollment for the spring semester,” Anderson said in an email.

McKay added that one of the silver linings that has come out of the pandemic is that students are being supported in more ways than they ever have before.

“Emergency aid was always really important to us and we had made a commitment through the budget process this year to fund our first traditional emergency aid program,” McKay said.

She added that OC is committed to continuing to provide support to students still using CARES Act funds for those having difficulty with technology because of the transition to remote learning, or more remote learning than they’ve experienced in the past.

“Then we were fortunate enough to receive a large donation from the Brown Foundation through the Hope Center to sustain our emergency funding for the next two years. It will continue to be an important part of our conversation. Students that have challenges at home or outside of the classroom and need our help, we need to make sure that they can continue learning,” McKay said.

Recently, OC added some contextualized courses to give students a chance to delve deeper into certain subjects and connect them with current events.

“We did try to offer the normal battery of courses and then we also added to the schedule some contextualized courses that really focused on government during a pandemic, or government during an election; also some psychology and education courses that focused on how to support parents and even educators or future educators about the transition to remote learning or learning from home,” McKay said.

“I think that was a great service that we offered our students and an opportunity for the community to consider the college if they hadn’t considered it before. And they played a role in increasing enrollment. Students who were interested in those types of courses, and they weren’t always your traditional college student, not your first time in college student. Some of them were students that already earned degrees that were interested in learning about current events and education,” McKay added.

More students also are choosing to pursue a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science degree at the community college level.

“We’ve seen that we saw a lot of the OCTECHS students transition into the baccalaureate program. We’ve seen other applied associate degree graduates transition to the baccalaureate program, and in December, we will actually award our first bachelor’s degree,” McKay said.

She added that it’s hard to believe that much time has passed.

“But they are ready and they have persisted and have been really successful. I think one other thing that contributed to enrollment this year is cost. There are so many unknowns, not only with the pandemic but also with the economy. Community college makes sense to pursue a traditional education or for those who may be upskilling or learning a new skill because of a change in profession.”

OC has seen enrollment growth over the last eight years, but McKay said it may extend to 10 years.

“More and more students in our community are choosing Odessa College, whether it’s to learn about a career or a change in career, or if it’s traditional core curriculum education. It’s a great place to start,” McKay said.

The current goal for OC is 7,500.

“We didn’t quite reach 7,500. We had to adjust our working goal to 7,000 and we were able to exceed that. Enrollment increased by 3 percent and contact hours increased by 3 percent. (That) means that students are taking more semester credit hours than they ever have before.

That is part of the way we are funded through the state, not only through contact hours but also through our student success in classroom and completion and transfer. It is an important part of the budget conversation at the college for sure,” McKay said.

When OC went remote a week or so after spring break, there were some employees who were not considered essential, so they weren’t on campus but they wanted to continue to find productive ways for them to contribute to student success.

Each employee was assigned several students to check in and check up on to make sure they had access to the things they needed whether it was emergency funding or Wi-Fi.

The Learning Resources Center (library) stayed open the entire time.

“It was important that we let students know that was a resource. Wi-Fi was a challenge for them. Those folks were a really important part of our pandemic continuity story, making sure that our students felt like they had support outside the classroom,” McKay said.

Social media also played an important role in making sure the community knew OC was open for business.

“We bought back support staff, for the most part, in the middle of May. That’s when we had to let the community know that we were open. They were receiving so many mixed messages from the school district, from the university, from the college that we had to really reinforce through social media and through our email campaigns that we were open for business, so if they felt comfortable they were welcome to come on campus, go through the mandatory screening protocols and meet with an admission or advising specialist,” McKay said.

She said they saw the same registration patterns. Most students waited until August to register for fall, but more of them took advantage of the virtual advising and registration tools than OC had seen before.

“That’s one of the things that has made us stronger as we come out of the pandemic is that we are better prepared to support what we call distance students than we’ve ever been before. It’s always been important to us, but the pandemic required us to make it a priority. That will continue for sure,” McKay said.

Virtual advising was available before, but it was not formalized. Program advisors would email back and forth. Some would set up a Skype or Zoom call to virtually advise a student.

“But this time we actually used the Blackboard Collaborate tool to create an advising waiting room, so if at any point during the day you decided you were ready to speak to an advisor you would enter the waiting room. Then the advisor would be assigned to you based on your program of study; then the visit would take place through Collaborate, so similar to what you would see in a Zoom or a Skype phone call there was a virtual video presence. That’s how a lot of times because we limited the number of students in an advisors office to one, but we know family and friends a lot of times want to support students during that process so we could loop them in using the same tools so everybody was involved in the advising and registration process,” McKay said.