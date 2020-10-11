Team effort leads to OC student persistence

For the past six years, despite economic ups and downs, Odessa College’s enrollment has climbed steadily.

Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness Don Wood said the college is at 6,800 students.

Many colleges have gone mostly or completely online. Some students are attending classes in person and others are a combination of online and in person.

“What you see nationally are students and families questioning whether they get the same level of education or college experience in an online environment as opposed to in person. The answer is of course it is a different experience,” Wood said. “It isn’t the same experience, and depending on the value, what value you place on the in-person part that’s going to influence what you do, how you go. We, however, at Odessa College have utilized online technology in virtually all of our classes for several years now. We train our faculty in how to use that technology, so in March the governor’s order was to go to fully online.”

“We actually didn’t have hardly any problem with that. We maintained record spring enrollment,” Wood said. “In other words, students stuck with us. They experienced the high quality education they’re used to at Odessa College without interruption. Now this fall when we’re allowed to have in-person classes, we basically have the same classes we had last fall, but we do have COVID-19 restrictions so we reconfigured all the classrooms to maintain the six-foot social distancing between students and faculty. We mandate that all students and faculty must have a face covering,” Wood said.

Some students have synchronized online instruction, which is virtual real-time instruction.

“Then the next time the class meets, the students switch so the ones that were in person now go to the synchronous online and the ones that were synchronous online go to in-person so that all students who sign on for in-person class will spend quality time with the instructor in class. We were fortunate that our instructors are able to manage the online technology quite easily and maintain the high level of connection that our students are used to between faculty and students,” Wood said.

“That plays out in that students perform much better when they’re well connected to the faculty,” he added.

Wood said success rates in the classroom — getting a C or better — are at record levels even during the pandemic and online education.

“Our online success rates are probably as high as any college in the nation. We’re well over 80 percent success rate. We’re proud of our faculty and excited frankly to see record enrollment so far with the students,” Wood said.

He added that about 50 percent of OC classes are fully online, but virtually all the classes use the Blackboard learning management system, so most students have some experience with online learning.

Lab courses like cosmetology, welding or nursing have to have a certain amount of face to face time.

“So what we did when in March we had to go to fully online is we created a situation we called ‘emergency pause’ so we went ahead with all the class work that you could do online, but we paused the lab component. When we were allowed in June to come back and do in-person students” were able to continue toward their degrees.

Wood said the way OC maintained student persistence was organizing the staff into teams.

“... Each team had the names of students that they would contact and call, so we started out immediately contacting every student telling them we’re here; we’re going to work with you; we want you to stay in class; we want you to keep going,” Wood said. “That was the secret for the persistence to keep them in spring and we ended up with record enrollment for spring because we actually contacted every student.”

In May and summer, because OC had contacted all those students, it had record enrollments for those time periods.

“We keep a record of students that were here in the fall and maybe weren’t here in the spring who potentially stopped out so we contacted them for the fall. We also contacted the students that have graduated from high school” and got them as first time in college students, Wood added.

Through the federal CARES Act, OC has been able to increase financial support for students and it also has a food pantry.

OC also has a student scholarship campaign.

“So hopefully we won’t have to turn away any students that have financial difficulties,” Wood said. “We’ll be able to help them if they do have financial difficulties. The big thing is to get them to come to the college and apply. We have the capacity to help a lot of students and we have the capacity to grow. All of that is good, but we need them to come.”

Wood noted that a postsecondary degree or certificate is important.

“The postsecondary education provides the skill set, especially if you’re going into a trade, that for the most part you can get a high-paying job. ... Virtually everybody in a trade right now who graduates from Odessa College has a job; has a career,” Wood said.

He added that OC has a high percentage of people who get jobs within the region. They can get a job if they go outside the region, but if you want to stay here and you grew up in Odessa or Midland, “something like 75 percent of our graduates do that.”

“They stay in the area, which is very cool,” he added.