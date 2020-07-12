President loves the challenge

There are 1,462 community colleges in the nation and if anyone wonders why Odessa College should aspire to be No. 1, Gregory D. “Greg” Williams is quick to answer, “Why not?”

OC president since 2007, the 55-year-old Tyler native came here with his family in the late 1960s, excelled in academics and sports at Ector High and graduated from Permian High in 1983 after EHS was closed.

His parents Willie, a machinist, and mother Ruby pushed him and his three brothers and sister to do their best in everything. “My mom took care of the basic courses while my dad took care of the conduct grade,” said Williams with a chuckle.

“We had to perform and do well and treat others the way we wanted to be treated. They made a wonderful combination.”

Williams’ father died when he was 13 and he survived that trauma to study at OC for 1 1/2 years and finish his bachelor’s at UTPB in another 1 1/2 years with a major in psychology and a minor in history and a teaching certification. He earned his master’s in psychology and educational mid-management at UTPB and his Ed.D, or doctorate, in psychology and educational leadership at Baylor University.

Asked why he wanted to return to OC after serving as dean of students at Amarillo College, vice president of student services at Midland College and president of Western Texas College in Snyder, Williams said, “Everything about it appealed to me, the good people, the smart people who were so dedicated and phenomenal.

“I loved the culture, the students who attended and the people who wanted to make a difference in the lives of students who were trying to have better lives and find a career. We want to be the best community college in the nation and lift all boats at colleges all over the nation, reaching out and sharing what we’re doing with students’ outcomes.

“We’re getting closer and closer. We are enrolling and graduating more people than ever. I’m driven by the relentless pursuit of excellence.”

Williams had previously taught history and coached at Burleson Elementary and Ector Junior High, served as assistant principal at Travis Elementary and taught psychology at OC, where he was also dean of enrollment management. He and his wife Karen have three children.

Williams’ participation in the 1991 Leadership Odessa Class further lifted the level of his ambition and as he went on to good jobs in other places, his hometown memories grew sharper and his ideas about the potential of its namesake college clearer. “We need to improve our completion and graduation rates and help more people acquire the basic skills they might not have had when they left high school,” he said.

“They need more technical skills than ever before in order to make a nice living. College is becoming more and more important.”

Lorraine Perryman, chair of the executive board of the Education Partnership of the Permian Basin, said Williams “is a perfect example of what the leadership of one person will do to transform an organization.

“Greg was and is the right person at the right time,” Perryman said. “He has the vision and the ability to communicate that vision to the community, get the right people on board and make his vision a reality. He took Odessa College from being a sleepy little community college that had not asked the community to support it and helped pass a 2010 bond election with 66-percent approval to make the capital improvements it needed.”

Adding that Williams is a good family man, Perryman said, “It is 100 percent because of his leadership that OC has become one of the top community colleges in the nation.

“As a hometown guy, there was no learning curve for Greg. He hit the ground running.”

ECISD School Board Trustee Steve Brown, a former Permian principal, said OC and Odessa “have certainly benefitted from his commitment to the college and our community.

“He is a super guy with great character, very honest,” Brown said. “I’ve known him since he was a teacher and coach at Ector Junior High in the late 1980s. He has high expectations for himself and that transfers to any organization he’s associated with.

“He is a great fellow who is respected in Odessa as well as in the state and nation. When you look at what he has accomplished at OC, it’s phenomenal.”

Jeff Melton, assistant dean of development at McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas in Austin, was at Permian with Williams and was in their 1991 Leadership Odessa Class. “I was struck by how unbelievably smart he was,” Melton said.

“He was the assistant principal at Travis Elementary and when I saw how the kids gravitated to him with big smiles on their faces, I thought, this guy is a born educator. He listens to people, takes in what they have to say and builds a consensus.

“The cream rises to the top when times are tough and Greg always has.”

While OC was a top 10 finalist for the prestigious Aspen Prize in 2017 and ‘19, earning the Washington-based Aspen Institute’s Rising Star Award, it still faces the laborious task of raising the overall educational level of a working-class city and area where higher education is often an afterthought, Williams said.

“The high schools continue to evolve and offer more and more to students,” he said. “Certain students are getting out and doing really well, but some are not because they didn’t realize the need to be there. Our job is to meet them where they are and improve the outcome because more is expected of them than ever before. Education is an art as well as a science.”

Kept in town lately by COVID-19, Williams ordinarily travels 20 weekdays a year, mostly to Washington and Austin. “I drive a lot,” he said.

“Austin is my second home.”

He was honored in 2016 for the OC trustees to name the college’s new continuing education building Dr. Gregory D. Williams Hall, but he is more impressed with the job at hand. “I’m thankful because the trustees have been very supportive, but I don’t think about the building or any of those kinds of things,” he said.

“I think about what I can do to make OC better. I love what I do.”