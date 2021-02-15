Performer takes on OC theater program

Jennifer Little has spent half her life performing in musical theater and now she’s passing her expertise on to Odessa College theater students.

Little started Aug. 24, 2020, as director of theater and instructor of theater at OC. She came west from New Jersey where she was an adjunct professor and director and producer for the Lyric Theatre at the College of New Jersey in Ewing, N.J.

She also taught graduate courses at Adelphi University in Garden City, N.Y.

“I've been in theater my whole life,” Little said. “I sort of stumbled into theater when I was in junior high and then I majored in opera performance.”

She got into a production of “Phantom of the Opera” when she was auditioning at opera companies in Germany.

She ended up loving musical theater and was a professional for more than 15 years.

Although she loved it, she realized one day that it was starting to feel like a job.

“I had always said to myself if performing ever starts to feel like a job, I need to rethink what I’m doing because I'd always done performing because I was passionate about it. I loved it. I couldn't wait to go to work every day,” Little said.

She was playing Mame in a production of “Mame” when that happened.

“It totally terrified me. I had no idea what I wanted to do,” Little said.

Then someone offered her a job teaching theater at a high school in Somerset, N.J. That was 2005.

“I thought, ‘I don't want to teach theater. I don't even know how to teach theater,’ but I thought I'll try it. … If I hate it, I'll stay a year and I'll leave. I discovered that I loved watching young people fall in love with theater. I loved watching them get hooked the way I got hooked. I loved watching them discover their voices. I loved watching them walk onto the stage and feel the audience’s heartbeats in their hands for the first time. I just thrived on it, and so I've been teaching it ever since and it's been 16 years now.”

Little grew up in Okemos, Mich., near East Lansing. She started college at Western Michigan University and finished her bachelor’s in opera performance from degree at San Jose State University.

She earned a master’s degree in applied theater from City University of New York in New York City.

Applied theater is an umbrella term that means theater that is in unusual spaces, or for unusual communities.

“It can be anything from theater for education to theater for community development to theater for environmental concerns. I did a lot of my theater work around senior citizens’ communities and doing work with people with dementia and things like that and using theater as a way to help them,” Little said.

She came to OC because it was one of the few places in the country that was still pursuing theater during the pandemic.

“When the pandemic hit, I was in New Jersey ... It was like a giant wave hit and it hit both academic theater and professional theater. It hit like a tsunami and it shut everything down across the country in devastating ways. Your college was one of the few places in the country that not only committed to continuing to do theater, but was willing to continue to invest money in doing theater which was extraordinary at the time because many colleges were cutting their theater programs, were firing faculty,” Little said.

She took a leap of faith, and in spite of the lack of large bodies of water, Little said the college is lovely.

“… The students are great. My colleagues here on campus have been unbelievably supportive and welcoming. They’re constantly reaching out saying do you need anything? Can we offer you anything? Can we help? …” Little added.

She noted that theater has survived the bubonic plague and other pandemics and continues to “trudge along.”

Teaching methods have changed because of the pandemic. Some of her students are online and others are in person, but masked and socially distanced so you can’t do what you would normally.

“… It’s forcing us to think outside the box. How do you tell stories when people are so far away from each other and that in itself is a story. We did a radio drama here in the fall which allowed us to take some time to teach our students about the history of radio and the old radio shows. I love the old classic radio shows, so it gives us a chance to teach them about that, and voice acting. It’s allowed us to branch out into things that normally we don't have the time to do ... because we're busy doing the traditional acting path. We've sent the radio broadcast out via podcast because that's what we do now. We're finding creative solutions. We miss live theater. I can't wait to get back in front of an audience again, but in the meantime, we're still finding ways to tell stories which I think is the important thing,” Little said.

Currently, the department is preparing for its spring show.

“What we're doing is collaborating with the music department, believe it or not. But we're doing it safely, so the vocalists are recording in sound studios and then they're going to video themselves lip synching to the sounds that they record. We’re doing what's called devising, so we're creating original work. We haven't quite settled on the theme yet. The students are exploring this theme of defying destiny. Instead of following the path everyone thinks you're going to follow, what happens when you create your own destiny. They're going to write some scenes and some monologues and create a bigger structure. We're going to film all of that and then edit it together and stream it out, so we're still creating,” Little said.

She is in the process of getting divorced and has a stepdaughter who also is in theater and getting her master’s degree in labor management while doing a lot of volunteer work in New York.

Eric Baker, chair of visual and performing arts at OC, said Little has been undergoing trial by fire, but has been incredible.

“… She has a lot of energy, a lot of initiative. She is positive in the face of overwhelming hurdles to what she normally would do. We’ve really enjoyed having her on the team. She’s going to do incredible things for our students I’m sure,” Baker said.

Having kept theater going, he added, speaks to the college administration and its commitment to serving students in every program the best they can.