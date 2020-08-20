Panel focuses on wellness

“Wellness and the Pandemic” was the focus of Odessa College’s Coffee and Community Conversation Thursday where participants shared strategies from how they eat to how they work out during this time.

Panelists were Odessa College President Gregory D. Williams, OC Sports Center tennis and fitness instructor Adam Lucio, Vice President of Administrative Services Ken Zartner, Director of Human Resources Lindsey Bryant and OC Chief of Staff Robert Rivas. Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness Don Wood served as moderator.

Wood said people usually put fitness and wellness together, but they are two different things. He said some people could be very fit, but could become unwell and people who are not fit can be well but could become unwell.

Overcoming that unwell feeling is what Wood said often motivates people to work toward fitness.

Lucio, who has been a wheelchair user all his life due to a car accident when he was 5 months old, was born and raised in Odessa. He is a tennis coach/instructor and offers high intensity interval training at OC.

“My parents were amazing at exposing me to different sports and outlets for me to compete in,” Lucio said during the Facebook Live event. “I started with wheelchair tennis very early in my life and then I proceeded to basketball. Basketball was always my first passion. I played D1 wheelchair basketball for Oklahoma State University. Then I came back to coach at the Bush Tennis Center in Midland. That’s when we built our brand-new beautiful courts … I’ve been coaching there since then. I do tennis, basketball, some 5K, 10K racing, weightlifting and cross-training.”

He noted that he has to keep a watch on what he eats, as well.

Zartner got into fitness through athletics and has kept going long after his high school years. He described his routine as going to the gym in the predawn hours and sometimes at lunch and not eating all day. Like Williams, he played football in high school.

“It’s too hard to quit. It’s just part of our lifestyle. It’s just something that we do. I like to be in shape. I like to be strong. I don’t want to have to take an elevator one day. When I go to the grocery store, I want to carry all the bags in on one trip,” Zartner said.

He added that when you’re fit, you feel good about yourself and carry yourself with more confidence.

Not long ago, Rivas said other people might have considered him a couch potato.

“These days working out is really part of who I am and what I do. My journey is probably a little different than everyone else on this stage because I was a reluctant joiner. I was a vegetarian for 20 years. I regularly will admit that I have been a bad vegetarian,” but Rivas said he has changed that.

He has been at OC for about nine years and participated in the 30 for 30 fitness program every year. He was in it for six years and then no more, but three years ago he decided to join the movement.

Now Rivas said he’s gone more than 1,000 days engaged in fitness.

“I run most days; I jump rope most days; I do yoga every single day, so that has also become part of my life,” Rivas said.

He added that he has become a better vegetarian and makes sure he gets all the right nutrients.

Growing up, Bryant said she was always outside playing and was fit through junior high and high school. As she got older, she worked at Wells Fargo 50 hours a week and was going to school.

When she started working at OC, she noted fitness was part of the culture. For the past five years, she has dedicated herself to it and found she has more energy and confidence.

At the gym, she said, “I feel like I can deal with my stress in a healthy way.”

Williams was an athlete in high school playing football and basketball.

“Fitness has been a part of me, but I always dreaded the conditioning part,” Williams said.

As a young man, he was always trying to get bigger, but once he got older he realized he didn’t need to be bigger.

For those who are trying something new, the panel advised people not to compare themselves to others on their fitness journey, not to procrastinate in getting started on a fitness routine and being kind to yourself — realizing you’re not going to be at your best every day. If you mess up one day, start over the next.

“It’s a process,” Bryant said. “It’s a lifestyle change.