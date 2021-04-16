  • April 16, 2021

One-day pop-up photo show set - Odessa American: Odessa College

One-day pop-up photo show set

Posted: Friday, April 16, 2021 3:49 pm

One-day pop-up photo show set By Ruth Campbell Odessa American

University of Texas Permian Basin will join forces with Odessa College for a one-day photo show from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the MCM Elegante Hotel, 5200 E. University Blvd.

Amy Kim, lecturer/gallery director at UTPB, said about 30 students from both colleges are participating. Kim said she’s hoping this can lead to more collaboration between the two photo programs.

“I think that’s really meaningful,” Kim said.

She added that she had always wanted to do something with OC photography professor Steve Goff and he has been very supportive of her.

“It’s pretty common in arts education to do a pop-up show and I always try to end my semesters with a student exhibition because sometimes you get so caught up into making the art that we forget about showing it,” Kim added.

Priscilla Hernandez, who is working toward her teaching certification and has taught art at Crockett Middle School, is in the show.

Hernandez said she really likes Kim’s digital photography course.

“I had never taken digital photography before and that’s part of my degree,” she said. The challenging part was the technology, but the more she uses it, the more comfortable she is with it.

Emmanuel Huitron and Sarbagya Malla are part of the promotion team. Both are computer science majors.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for the students. We are non-art majors in this class and it really helps us get a feel for what these types of shows will be like,” Huitron said.

“It’s a great experience to boost our confidence, not just for photography and arts, but just everything in general,” Malla added.

Malla is expected to graduate in May and Huitron plans to study abroad in Japan.

“I feel that photography is sort of like everyman’s art form,” Huitron said. “It’s easy to pick up and then once you learn it’s a very satisfying form of art.”

Malla noted that the process behind taking photos includes a lot of hard work.

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

