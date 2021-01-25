  • January 25, 2021

Posted: Monday, January 25, 2021 4:39 pm

Odessa College to pay tribute to Abalos oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A tribute to Richard Abalos, a longtime member of the Odessa College Board of Trustees and Odessa attorney, will be part of the board’s virtual gathering set for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Abalos died Dec. 12, 2020, at age 77. He had been a member of the OC board since 2002 and an attorney in private practice for 49 years. The tribute will be provided by OC President Greg Williams.

Some of the other items on the agenda are:

>> A review of the mission statement.

>> The health science building naming agreement. The Wood Family Foundation Inc., committed to a $5 million contribution to Odessa College to help fund the construction of a new $39.7 million Health Sciences Building. OC will name the 83,000 square foot, four-story building the “Wood Health Sciences Building,” news December news release from OC said.

>> An education report on graduation, OC2UTPB, a teacher preparation program, and BAAS (Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences) will be provided.

>> Chief of Staff Robert Rivas will present an institutional effectiveness report.

>> The president’s report from Williams includes the 2021 Odessa College Learning Summit; spring 2021 registration efforts; COVID-19 vaccines in the Permian Basin; and welcoming back campus residents.

