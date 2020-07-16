  • July 16, 2020

Odessa College set to welcome students back in the fall

Odessa College set to welcome students back in the fall

Posted: Thursday, July 16, 2020 1:55 pm

Odessa American

Odessa College looks forward to welcoming students back to campus this fall and is taking steps to keep students safe in the process. 

OC will offer students the opportunity to attend classes on campus safely in the fall by:

>> Implementing mandatory, daily health screenings for faculty, staff, students, visitors and vendors.

>> Using social distancing protocols inside and outside of the classroom;

>> Requiring masks or face coverings that cover the nose and mouth to be worn while inside OC campus buildings and while outside on the campus if social distancing is not feasible.

>> And enforcing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local safety guidelines.

“We know that our students have different learning and personal needs, particularly in the time of COVID-19. With that in mind, the Instructional Leadership Team has strategically planned and partnered with other divisions on campus to ensure safe learning options for our students and the community. OC will continue to offer students the options of face-to-face (in-person), hybrid (in-person and online), and online courses. We look forward to continuing to provide our students a high-quality learning experience, while prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of our students and faculty,” Vice President for Instruction Tramaine Anderson said in a news release.

Face-to-face (in-person) or hybrid (online and in-person) classes will meet at specific times each week. In order to practice students’ safe physical distancing in classrooms, no more than 50 percent of the classroom capacity will be allowed at one time. Half of the class will meet on campus for one class session per week, while the other half of the class joins in remotely (online) at the scheduled class time via Blackboard or Zoom, the release said.

For lab-based classes, the labs will be taught in person with hands-on instruction, while the lecture or instructional portion of the course will be offered online.

Fall 2020 fully online courses will continue as in the past, enabling students to learn online as it fits their personal schedule.  The students will be responsible for developing their own schedule to complete class assignments on or before the due dates set by the professor.

The fall 2020 plan has been created under the current health guidelines and protocols. Due to the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes to this plan based on ongoing guidance from CDC, state and local health officials. Odessa College also has an instructional pivot plan ready should it need to be activated at any time.

Posted in on Thursday, July 16, 2020 1:55 pm. | Tags: , ,

