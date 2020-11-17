Odessa College named Conn-Selmer Partner School

After beginning the qualifying process in 2019, Odessa College is now a “Conn-Selmer Partner School,” one of only 500-plus schools or districts in the nation.

“The official designation demonstrates OC’s commitment to providing quality musical instruments and equipment to its students,” said Eric Baker, department chair of Visual and Performing Arts.

To qualify as a Conn-Selmer Partner School, a program must purchase Conn-Selmer instruments via an authorized Conn-Selmer dealer with the support of a Conn-Selmer Educational Support Manager. A minimum purchase of $25,000 of Conn-Selmer instruments over the course of a year qualifies programs for a number of benefits. These benefits include Conn-Selmer Clinics, Conn-Selmer Institute events, and access to Conn-Selmer’s Free Instrument Inventory System, a news release said.

Baker added that funding provided by the Rea Charitable Trust enabled OC to purchase woodwind, brass, and percussion instruments from Conn-Selmer. These instruments are available on loan to students who don’t have their own instruments, or who need an instrument of higher quality to realize their full musical potential.”