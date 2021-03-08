Odessa College gets reskilling grant

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has awarded $9.3 million to Texas higher education institutions as part of the second round of awards under the Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant Program, a news release said.

Although a number of other Texas colleges and universities received additional funding in the second round, only Odessa College and Texas State University received $1.5 million each during this round of the grant funding.

This most recent funding amount matches the $1.5 million that Odessa College received as part of the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund in December 2020, during the first round of awards from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

Through a competitive process, 25 applicants representing 31 institutions and serving 6,100 students were selected for the awards. In December 2020, $18.1 million was awarded to 40 applicants representing 49 institutions and serving nearly 12,000 students, a Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board news release said.

Supported by a portion of the $175 million allocation to the THECB from the Governor’s Emergency Educational Relief (GEER) Fund, reskilling grants allow Texas public colleges, technical schools, and universities to provide financial assistance to Texas students to cover tuition and fees.

The funds awarded to Odessa College will exclusively pay for scholarships that cover the cost of student tuition and fees, a news release said.

“The grant provides support for those displaced Texas workers and Texans who have previously stopped out of higher education without completing a postsecondary credential,” OC Executive Director of Advancement Jacqui Gore said in the release.

Gore added that the student scholarships range from $500 to $2,500 per semester, with a maximum of $2,500. That will cover books and fees.

To qualify, students must:

>> Be Texas residents who have filed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Gore said that doesn’t mean they have to qualify, but they have to apply.

>> Have financial need and be eligible for federal Title IV aid.

>> Affirm that they were affected by COVID-19.

>> Have not been enrolled in an accredited postsecondary institution in the last academic semester.

>> Are within 12 months of completing their credential program.

Are studying in the following areas:

>> Automotive technology; diesel technology; teaching early childhood-sixth grade; instrumentation and electronics technology; bookkeeping; office administration assistant; welding; computer user specialist; business leadership; business administration; Occupational Safety and Environmental Technology; criminal justice; paramedic; fire/EMS; licensed vocational nurse; transition students from LVN to ADN (associate degree nurse); and surgical technology. ADN graduates are registered nurses once the pass the NCLEX and have their license.

She noted that the grant is focused on helping Texans get the skills needed to go into a high-skill, high-wage careers.

“These are programs that Odessa College offers that will help a student go right to work. These are areas that employers let Odessa College know that they need more employees,” Gore said.

Students may still qualify even if they haven’t been in school for many years, Gore said.

“This is a way to get students back in school,” Gore said. “They do need some higher education credits, so that could mean that they have dual credit from their high school years.”

“This a great way for students to either gain more skills to get promoted in their current workplace or they may want to completely change directions and as long as they fall within the program we can fund, this would be a great way for students to change directions, come back to school and gain the certificate or degree that they need to change careers,” Gore added.

Many times, Gore said, when an individual is hesitant about making a change it has to with funding and time primarily and both of those are areas OC can help someone with.

“We have the funding now where if a student qualifies for this grant that student can go to college free of charge,” Gore said.

And OC offers classes in the eight-week setting so students can take classes in bite-size pieces — maybe one or two classes every eight weeks. Classes are available in the evenings and on weekends, Gore said.

If someone has questions, they may call the financial aid office at 432-335-6429, or visit the odessa.edu link on page to the Texas Reskilling Grant.

If someone isn’t sure what they are interested in, they will be directed to a student success coach. The coaches can look at the hours a prospective student already has and see what programs they can go right into and also to learn more about what their interests are and see if their interests match these programs.

“We saw with the pandemic and the economic downturn that there are Permian Basin residents who are either out of work, or have taken a job at lesser pay than they were making during the boom,” Gore said.

“This is a way for individuals to get the courses that they need to go into a position in a pretty short period of time. So the goal is to get the students through the program within the next year — this year,” she added.

OC has to award the Round 1 $1.5 million, OC needs to award those scholarships by Dec. 31, 2021, and the Round 2 scholarships, we need to award by Feb. 15, 2022.

“The goal is to get the students enrolled, get the scholarships awarded and help them get through the program within the next 12 months so they can get right to work in these areas,” Gore said.

She added that it not only helps individuals but it’s also a workforce development tool for the Permian Basin to fill these openings in Odessa and the surrounding areas.

If someone doesn’t qualify for the reselling grant, there are other dollars available through the CARES Act, Workforce Commission and Odessa College Foundation.

“There are more dollars available right now for a student to go back to school than ever before,” Gore said.