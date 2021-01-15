  • January 15, 2021

Odessa College closes for MLK Day

Odessa College closes for MLK Day

Posted: Friday, January 15, 2021 2:02 pm

Odessa American

Odessa College and extension campuses in Andrews, Monahans and Pecos will be closed Saturday and Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Although the business offices will be closed, academic classes on Saturday will meet at their regularly scheduled times. The OC Sports Center also will be open throughout the holiday weekend and will observe its regular business hours.

All OC offices and extension center offices will reopen on Tuesday for normal business hours.

