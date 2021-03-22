  • March 22, 2021

Odessa College board to meet

Odessa College board to meet

Posted: Monday, March 22, 2021 2:12 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa College Board of Trustees will have a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The board meeting may be viewed online and members of the public may access this meeting as follows:

https://odessa-edu.zoom.us/ j/91918638153?pwd=QlplRVNXZ2ILcXdUNG43Z1IxUVpXdz09

The meeting ID number is 919 1863 8153; the passcode is 683526 and dial in is +13462487799.

Some of the items on the agenda are a dual credit update from Jonathan Fuentes, executive dean of Academic Partnerships; an institutional effectiveness report from Chief of Staff Robert Rivas and Associate Vice President for Instruction-Efficacy Janice Hicks; and the president’s report from President Gregory Williams.

Items on his report are the continued mask requirement, emergency aid through Believe in Students Partnership; vice president of advancement, business and governmental relations; and the OC All-In kickoff.

According to a news release on its website, Believe in Students is the nation’s only nonprofit organization focused exclusively on supporting college students’ living expenses. They develop and support innovative, sustainable, and effective solutions that can scale to meet the widespread demands. Their current portfolio includes a range of evidence-based programs, including its inaugural program, FAST Fund; a Student Emergency Aid Fund in partnership with Edquity; and the Gather Food Hall in partnership with Little Giant Creative. Believe in Students also supports the national #RealCollege movement created by the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice.

Posted in on Monday, March 22, 2021 2:12 pm. | Tags: , ,

