Odessa College board calls election

The Odessa College Board of Trustees on Monday approved calling for the May 1 election and adopted the election order.

The filing period runs through Feb. 12. Vice President Gary Johnson, Place 7, and Secretary Larry Johnson, Place 5, have filed so far. Place 4, held by J.E. “Coach” Pressly, is also up for a vote.

Director of Media Relations Cheri Dalton said no one else had filed as of Monday afternoon and early voting runs from April 19-27.

Those interested should file with the office of Ken Zartner, vice president for administrative services at Odessa College. The office can be reached at 432-335-6701.

Four incumbents have filed for the Ector County Independent School District Board of Trustees —Secretary Steve Brown, trustee Nelson Minyard, President Delma Abalos and trustee Chris Stanley.

Brown represents Position 5; Stanley, Position 4; Minyard, Position 7; and Abalos, Position 2.

Those interested can mail the applications to Cynthia McNabb, P.O. Box 3912, Odessa, Texas, 79760-3912; email to cynthia.mcnabb@ectorcountyisd. org, or fax to 432-456-9878.

Hours for ECISD are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.