  • February 1, 2021

Odessa College board calls election - Odessa American: Odessa College

e-Edition Subscribe

Odessa College board calls election

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, February 1, 2021 4:30 pm

Odessa College board calls election oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa College Board of Trustees on Monday approved calling for the May 1 election and adopted the election order.

The filing period runs through Feb. 12. Vice President Gary Johnson, Place 7, and Secretary Larry Johnson, Place 5, have filed so far. Place 4, held by J.E. “Coach” Pressly, is also up for a vote.

Director of Media Relations Cheri Dalton said no one else had filed as of Monday afternoon and early voting runs from April 19-27.

Those interested should file with the office of Ken Zartner, vice president for administrative services at Odessa College. The office can be reached at 432-335-6701.

Four incumbents have filed for the Ector County Independent School District Board of Trustees —Secretary Steve Brown, trustee Nelson Minyard, President Delma Abalos and trustee Chris Stanley.

Brown represents Position 5; Stanley, Position 4; Minyard, Position 7; and Abalos, Position 2.

Those interested can mail the applications to Cynthia McNabb, P.O. Box 3912, Odessa, Texas, 79760-3912; email to cynthia.mcnabb@ectorcountyisd. org, or fax to 432-456-9878.

Hours for ECISD are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Posted in on Monday, February 1, 2021 4:30 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
60°
Humidity: 24%
Winds: SSE at 10mph
Feels Like: 58°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 63°/Low 40°
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 73°/Low 44°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 82°/Low 57°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

thursday

weather
High 74°/Low 36°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]