OC to hold tax rate hearing

The Odessa College Board of Trustees will have a public hearing on the college’s tax rate during its meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting will be held in the Zant Room of the Saulsbury Campus Center on campus.

The Odessa College Board of Trustees discussed and recommended a total tax rate of 0.188965 per $100 valuation at their August meeting.

The total rate was $0.186790 (18.679 cents) per $100 valuation for 2020-2021.

Earlier this month, the board approved a $51,171,749 million budget for 2020-2021.

According to information from the board meeting, the change in the proposed tax rate is 1.2 percent.

The average home market value is $210,925, the information stated.

This means an annual increase of $31.65 and a monthly increase of $2.64. At last month’s meeting, Board Vice President Gary Johnson said since the proposed rate is less than the no-new revenue rate and the voter approved tax rate, public hearings are not required.

However, the rate will amount to a tax increase as most property appraisals increased this year.

In other business, the board will hear a report on the Ford ASSET Program. ASSET stands for Automotive Student Service Educational Training.

According to the OC website, the ASSET program is the only one with a paid internship program that allows you to “earn while you learn.”

The site said students alternate for six to eight weeks in the classroom and six to eight weeks with their sponsoring Ford or Lincoln dealer over a two-year period. At the end of the two years, they earn an associate degree and in-dealer experience. Students alternate between learning in the classroom and gaining hands-on experience at a Ford or Lincoln Dealership over a 24-month period.

Students also have a chance to “engage in a cooperative learning experience at Odessa College and at a Ford dealership over the course of their training. These mentorship opportunities from industry professionals will provide hands-on experience with the latest in industry technology and expertise,” the site said.

The board will also hear a report on institutional effectiveness from Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness Don Wood and the president’s report from President Gregory Williams, which includes the Student Success Scholarship Campaign; the Drive to Success winner; and the Wrangler Food Pantry.

To qualify for Drive to Success, a student must be taking at least six credit hours of course work and be in good standing with a minimum 2.0 cumulative GPA, and no major disciplinary violations.

Drive to Success is an incentive program to encourage student engagement by giving them the opportunity to earn prizes for doing things that are proven to increase overall success in college, the OC website said. The grand prize is a Ford Mustang.