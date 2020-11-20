  • November 20, 2020

OC to go remote after Thanksgiving - Odessa American: Odessa College

OC to go remote after Thanksgiving

Posted: Friday, November 20, 2020 4:49 pm

OC to go remote after Thanksgiving Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Odessa College will transition to remote learning for most classes after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Vice President for Administrative Services Ken Zartner stated in a message to employees, “As we continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation, the Odessa College administrative team has approved a shift to remote learning for courses and programs where possible after Thanksgiving (Nov. 30 through Dec. 10) to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

After the break, Zartner said in the news release, the college will modify campus activity and most students will access their courses remotely.

“However, we will continue applied teaching and learning in specific CTE programs. Odessa Collegiate Academy (OCA) and Odessa Career & Technical Early College High School (OCTECHS), and some Dual Credit programs at the extension sites will continue to operate as usual,” the release said.

The campus will be open after Thanksgiving. Learning and student support will be available during the remote transition period.

University of Texas Permian Basin also is going remote after Thanksgiving.

ECISD is not going remote, but will implement more stringent restrictions when school restarts Nov. 30 and has paused bringing back juniors and seniors to full-time, in-person learning.

