OC remote this week

Due to increased travel and gatherings during the holidays, Odessa College’s website states the first week of spring semester, Jan. 11–15, will be virtual for most face-to-face and hybrid classes.

Your instructors will prepare you for the virtual start and provide additional instructions prior to the first day of class. Face-to-face and hybrid classes will resume on campus meetings Tuesday, Jan. 19. The campus will be closed Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

At this time, lab courses, dual credit academies and early college high school courses will meet on campus as scheduled starting Jan. 11, the site said.

If this transition to remote learning results in unforeseen, technology expenses, you may qualify for a cash grant that provides emergency funding to eligible college students.

Odessa College continues to follow the CDC guidelines to mitigate the spread and unpredictability of the COVID-19 virus. The college’s screening and sanitization protocols significantly reduce exposure to the virus in learning and student support spaces. Campus and community resources are available to students impacted by COVID-19 including a food pantry, a licensed professional counselor and mental health resources, the site said.

If you’re experiencing a crisis that might disrupt your education, visit bit.ly/get-edquity to download the Edquity app, apply for emergency aid, learn about helpful resources in the area, and more. Students can also apply for funding directly at app.edquity.co. Visit http://covidcollegesupport.com/ to learn more about student resources during the pandemic.