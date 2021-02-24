OC recognized by Achieving the Dream

Naming agreements for the new health sciences building and an Odessa Development Corp. announcement were discussed during the Odessa College Board of Trustees virtual meeting Tuesday.

The 83,000-square-foot health sciences building will cost almost $40 million. The project has received support from the Wood Family Foundation and Medical Center Health System and the Odessa Development Corporation.

Other items included:

>> Approved course fees for fall 2021. Member Gary Johnson said many of the changes are either COVID related or related to technology due to online learning.

>> Approved the health sciences building budget. Johnson said the finance committee recommends setting aside up to $14 million instead of $8 million for the Vision 2030 through donations and other means. This includes the health sciences building.

>> Heard an education report: “From Strategies for Success to Learning Framework.”

>> Heard an institutional effectiveness report. Robert Rivas reported that OC has made great strides in effectiveness and has won numerous awards for educational effectiveness. He said OC was recognized as a Leader College of Distinction by Achieving the Dream. He said the award celebrates narrowing the equity gap for students and other metrics. “The better we prepare OC students the better they will do,” he said. He said criteria looked at specific data and completion data.

“It’s not about the awards or recognition but about changing lives,” he said.

>>Heard a report from President Gregory Williams including the Dream 2021 Conference update; OC hosted the Texas Alliance for Minorities Engineering Competition; Spring Starter Kit Giveaway; Black History Month activities; and Coffee and Community Conversation: Vaccines! Now What?

The board took no action after executive session.