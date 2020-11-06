OC proves a ‘second family’ for student

When she needed it most, Odessa College rallied around Ariadne Granado to keep her on track to earn an associate degree in early childhood education.

Granado, who is the academic partnerships coordinator at OC, expects to graduate in December, plans go on to University of Texas Permian Basin and take some mass communications classes at OC. Ultimately, Granado plans to become a kindergarten teacher.

But she couldn’t have gotten this far without the Student Success Scholarship. It is one of 62 scholarships offered by the Odessa College Foundation.

Granado has been a Student Success recipient for two years.

“It was a complete blessing, honestly. My family and I we were in a pretty bad … predicament … and I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to even attend classes anymore,” she said. “I remember William Council, who was my advisor at the time, he took me downstairs to the Foundation Office and Leslie Chen, who used to work here, they were able to give me the scholarship. Thankfully, I’m able to take my classes and I was a recipient the second year and because of the scholarship I’m able to say I’m graduating this year. It wouldn’t have been possible if it hadn’t have been for the scholarship,” Granado said.

Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Jacqui Gore said OC employees and the community contribute to the fund.

“We do have an Odessa College employee campaign each year. This year, 100 percent of the Odessa College employees made a contribution, up from 99 percent in 2019. It’s a long-standing tradition here at Odessa College for all employees” to support the students, Gore said.

Granado said as soon as she saw the email about the campaign, she had to give back herself. She added that chipping in herself hit home.

“… I remember coming downstairs and talking to Jacqui and telling her my story. I was like I have to give back. There’s no way I’m going to say no … to giving back because this scholarship … helped me achieve my dream and it’s truly helping so many students achieve their dreams as well,” Granado said.

In about 2017-2018, she said, her family had gotten evicted from where they lived and her now late grandmother had broken her hip.

“… We were kind of scrambling around,” Granado recalled. “We didn’t know what we were going to do and I remember going to my parents and telling them I’ll drop my class if this helps because their belief is I don’t have to work when I was a student here …”

But it didn’t come to that and OC has become a second family.

“The way OC came together for me I will say there’s no community college like this because they truly care about their students’ success,” Granado said. “That’s why I say OC’s my home and I can’t see myself being anywhere else,” she said.

Associate Professor of Anatomy and Physiology Chet Cooper contributes to the scholarship as well.

“I went to OHS and back in the day, they used to have a scholarship called the Permian Honors Scholarship, or something similar to that so I was able to attend OC for free when I graduated,” Cooper said. “That was such a huge benefit and to my family …”

Cooper said he’s been donating since he became a faculty member at OC in 1997. He started as an adjunct, but became full time soon afterward.

Cooper noted that the scholarships can help determine whether a student is able to attend college or not attend college.

“… That’s just really close to my heart. Anything that not just faculty, but any of us in education can do to help people get their start in life to me it’s just very worthwhile,” Cooper said.

He added that OC has been on the path for a while of helping employees and faculty understand how important it is that students in need are able to have access to scholarships.

“That’s what I love about being at OC at this point in time in history is that everyone that works here really gives back in some way,” Cooper said. “Some give more; some don’t give as much, but there are multiple pathways for people to give back to the community and to our students. …”

He added that the college food bank also has been a help to students and OC employees.

Director of Media Relations Cheri Dalton said the Student Success Scholarship catches those students whose parents’ income might be too high or the students’ income might be too high to qualify for a Pell grant.

“But it’s still not enough to pay for college, then this is the one that catches a lot of those and there are a lot that would fall in that crack,” Dalton said. “That was one of the things they identified that was so important about this scholarship was helping those students that couldn’t get the help otherwise.”

Granado said it was difficult to accept help because she was always kind of apprehensive about reaching out and felt that family business should stay in the family.

“I’ve always been … independent when it comes to things like that. It was really, truly inspiring for me to say OK you need to take a step and say this is what’s going on. I didn’t want to stop going to school. I’d come so far and I just didn’t want to give up like that,” Granado said.

The Student Success Scholarship is now year-round starting this year. When a student is awarded in the fall, as long as they continue to keep a minimum 2.5 GPA they can keep the scholarship through the spring.

“The scholarships vary based on the number of hours the student is enrolled in, so they need to have a minimum 2.5 GPA and a minimum of six hours (enrolled for six hours). Students that are taking six to eight hours can get an $800 scholarship. Students taking nine to 11 hours $1,000 scholarship and 12 or more hours for the semester, a $1,300 scholarship,” Gore said.

Prior to this academic year, students had to apply every semester, but starting this academic year students apply once a year.

OC does offer scholarships for the summer.

“For the last two summers, we have had a summer school scholarship through the Student Success Scholarship fund, thanks to Don and Tanya Wood,” Gore said.

“We have several different majors that have a year-round program, specifically in health sciences and that has allowed these students to continue on with their classes and stay on track,” she added.

The Student Success Scholarship campaign will run through the end of December. The goal is to raise $400,000.

“We have currently raised $297,994, so we still have $103,336 to raise to reach our goal,” Gore said.

In the 2019-2020 academic year, there were 354 scholarships distributed from the Student Success Scholarship fund.

“The foundation has other scholarships in addition to Student Success that are endowed scholarships, so we give scholarships out of that fund as well,” Gore said.

Students may qualify for Student Success and endowed scholarships.

She noted that starting in the spring of 2020, the scholarship coordinator’s office moved to financial aid so students can have a one-stop shop.

“All total last year, $870,623 in scholarships were distributed. That’s including the Student Success Scholarship and that comes to 1,030 scholarships total in the 19-20 academic year,” Gore said.

To supplement the Student Success Scholarship, the college is raising funds by selling OC masks. There are four different designs and they are $10 each. All of the proceeds go to the Student Success Scholarship fund.

Because of the economy and the pandemic, Gore said more students are requesting scholarship assistance.

“Odessa College’s enrollment has continued to increase and so with the downturn in the economy students have turned to Odessa College to either shift to a different profession or to come to college for the first time. We have a number of students transferring here from four-year universities, as well, and we can attribute that to what’s going on with COVID … So yes we have more students who are needing this assistance now more than ever.