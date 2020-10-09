OC professors present at education, literacy conference

Professors from Odessa College recently made their work known through virtual presentations at the Adult Education and Literacy Fall Institute.

This was the first time that anyone could remember that OC had presented at the conference, held Sept. 14 to Sept. 17.

The Adult Education & Literacy Fall Institute 2020 is under the state’s AEL Program that transitioned from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to the TWC Workforce Development Division in 2013.

Charity Embley and Kristi Latimer, both associate professors of education, and Associate Professor of English Mary Hanson participated.

Embley and Latimer presented together. Their presentation was called “Are You for REAL?”

REAL stands for retraining, employment and literacy. Embley said it is action research based on their English as a second language classes that are geared toward professionals.

Most of her students, she said, come from Colombia, Argentina, Vietnam, India, Mexico, and Spain, Embley said, and many of them have bachelor’s or master’s degrees.

Her students want to work in the U.S. so they were able to come up with a framework to help them acquire language, use workforce development concepts and help them find a job.

Embley said they want to integrate the literacy and language acquisition with something practical that they can use in the workforce.

Many of Embley’s students are already professionals in their home countries.

Embley said the Texas Workforce Commission is interested in the REAL model and replicating it in other organizations.

“... Through the model, we’re encouraging ESL students to go out and work, but we’re basing it on their skills and whatever the industry has to offer. The Midland and Odessa area is the oilfield, so they’re coming here to the U.S. because their husbands or spouses work in the oilfield as engineers. They are also skilled workers in their own countries,” Embley said.

They have 20 in the program so far and the course started in the spring.

“I did a boot camp this summer and I really tested the workforce development concept ... bringing along financial literacy, career readiness, college and career readiness. I did a lot of workforce concepts like resume development, mock interviews, dress for success and job preparation.”

Adult Education and Literacy Director Denise Perdue said they cap each class at 25 students, because of the language skill development that’s needed and the one-on-one attention that’s needed.

Perdue added that the retention rate for the class has been “really high.”

“... We do offer the course year-round,” Perdue said.

She added that the beauty of it is that students can work from wherever they need to.

Embley and Perdue said the test scores students get show they are ready for college course work.

Latimer presented the engagement portion of the classes.

She said she works hard to find fun and engaging things for students to do. Latimer said they have the same structure every day, but they offer things like Movie Clip Monday and Talk About it Tuesday.

“... They are actually teaching on Tuesdays. They don’t have an option. I call on them. They know to be prepared and they present PowerPoints ...,” Latimer said.

She has a dentist who has presented on cavities and others have presented on exercising, weight lifting “all kinds of things that they’re interested in ...”

Embley said Wednesday’s are “Choose Your Topic” for her, which is similar to Latimer’s approach.

Hanson presented “Dyslexia Is Not a Bad Word.” She is a dyslexia therapist and what is called a QI, or qualified instructor.

Hanson said she hated the reason why the conference was virtual, but it enabled her to still do her work at OC. It was an odd environment with no audience reaction.

“... I felt I got to meet some very interesting and knowledgeable people around the state that otherwise I would not have been able to do while still meeting my daily duties ... It was a very good use of time and I had the support of OC in doing that. I feel like it was a win-win and that’s hard to pull off,” Hanson said.