OC offering some summer camps

Youngsters are getting a chance to have some summer fun through a few Odessa College camps this summer.

Odessa College Community Recreation Director Christine Williams said this week they are having golf and Camp Runamuckus. Last week, they had tennis and the previous week they provided golf and Camp Runamuckus.

The golf camp, held at Ratliff Links, is offered three hours a day for four days and Camp Runamuckus is all day for four days.

“We’ve offered a few other camps, but they did not make but these camps have so we’re excited to have some kids with us this summer,” Williams said.

“We have two more offered next week,” she added. “We have tennis and archery, so we are hoping that we will get enough kids with us to have those camps but those will be the last ones of the summer. Then they go back to school.”

Williams observed how strange this period of time has been due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said it doesn’t seem that anyone had a summer. Even so, youngsters are going back to school early.

“But hopefully … the kids will have some fun with us this summer,” Williams said. “It’s nice to see them be kids for a little while and meet other kids and have fun and learn different sports and activities …,” she added.

The camps are capped at 10 children each and both of this week’s camps were filled. She added that it’s recommended to all parents that children wear masks.

Paul Chavez, the OC head men’s golf coach, said he typically has one assistant for every five campers. This year, he has two, but he would usually have five or six.

“We follow the state guidelines, so if they’re 9 and younger they’re not required to (wear masks). Since they’re doing outdoor physical activities, the ones that are 10 and older as long as they are social distancing and staying apart we’re not requiring them to,” but if they go inside to use the restroom or congregate in a pavilion, they need to wear masks, Williams said.

The camps are typically for children 6 to 12. Archery ranges from about 9 to 12 years old and the only camp that runs younger is tennis which allows 5 year olds.

Health screenings are conducted before camp, Williams said.

Some of the camps that were “super heavy on supplies” weren’t offered. But with Camp Runamuckus, golf and tennis, for example, children can social distance.

Chavez has taught the golf camp for many years. He said these are his future students.

“Basically when I took over the Odessa College golf program, one of my goals was to promote and help increase participation in the game of golf and it all starts with the kids,” Chavez said.

One of those students, Robby Massey, attended an OC golf camp and wound up playing for Chavez. Massey is now at Lubbock Christian University.

He said the youngsters were a good group.

“The kids are very interested in the game of golf, so anytime you find a sport that they like eventually they will pay attention and want to learn more about it,” Chavez added.

This can help students develop a lifelong love for the game.

“Golf is a sport that you will never master, so it definitely teaches patience and teaches work ethic” and other life skills, Chavez said.

Trent Griffin, 11, and Jacob Vann, 9, were enjoying being outdoors on the course.

Griffin, who will be going into sixth grade at Compass Academy Charter School, said he has gone to golf camps before.

“This was pretty fun,” he said.

Getting to hit golf balls and making friends were what Griffin liked about the camp.

“I’m not really into team sports and with golf you don’t really have to be part of a team in order to enjoy it,” Griffin said.

Vann, who will be going into fourth grade at St. John’s Episcopal School, said he likes the sport, especially hitting the ball with his driver and the satisfying sound it makes.

Vann said Chavez is “the best teacher.”

