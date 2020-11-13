OC offering contextualized courses

As part of a pilot program, Odessa College is offering contextualized courses, giving students a chance to take a deep dive into subjects.

The courses being auditioned are art appreciation, music appreciation, federal government and psychology lifespan, growth and development, Dean of Liberal Arts and Education Pervis Evans said. Each of the eight-week classes has an emphasis that is relevant to the current climate and events.

The classes started in the fall, Director of Media Relations Cheri Dalton said.

“I think we do this naturally in our courses here at Odessa College,” Evans said. “I think we have some of the best faculty and instructors around, in my opinion. I think they’re very good at working together working across disciplines (and) helping students understand what they’re learning. For instance, in English learning how to write papers, learning proper grammar, that translates into history. But I think really being intentional about contextualized courses is something we have talked about in the past and we just decided let’s move on it and develop some courses that may attract a specific type of student that wants that deeper learning experience.”

In some ways, Evans said, the courses are similar to the ones the college always offers, but the instructors are placing some modified emphasis on art and music as agents for cultural change, Evans said.

“If you think about some of the things that are going on in our world, in our nation, where artists even during a pandemic are finding a freedom and a way to express themselves in a way with which people identify,” Evans said. “So art and music can be used as a movement, and especially in turbulent times as an agent for cultural change so looking at art appreciation and music appreciation through the years and identifying those times when artists and musicians use their platform (as) a catalyst for what was going on politically and socially is part of the emphasis of these two particular contextualized courses.”

The federal government course provides students with the basics of how the federal government operates and some of the history behind it.

“But this being an election season, we chose to emphasize the current election in that course as well so that students can see the relevance between the history of our federal government and the processes and they can see it lived out in their current situation,” Evans said.

As some students are working full time, parenting and coping with remote learning, Evans said having the contextualized psychology course speaks to some of the things they may be seeing.

“Also because it’s a psychology course, it allows us to look at our own development and our own psyche and what’s going on in times like the pandemic. For some, this has been a mentally stressful time. We want to focus on some of those things; the relevance of the time period,” he said.

Evans said there were some courses that didn’t make it, but they may try again.

“… That’s the beauty of a contextualized course is you can really be creative and stay within the framework of what the course was designed to teach, but then you can really be creative and bring in various other subjects and ideas. One idea that we’ve been discussing is a history course that has an emphasis on the history of medicine, especially as we’re talking about a vaccine with this unprecedented pandemic and how according to history we’ve dealt with certain pandemics before in terms of medicine,” Evans added.

He noted that it doesn’t just have to be in the liberal arts and education area. The School of Business and Industry and Health Sciences can look for ways to contextualize courses as well.

“We are a campus that allows some academic freedom for our instructors to be able to pull in resources that they believe will help students learn more deeply, so I think while it may be challenging I think our instructors are really excited about those types of challenges to expand,” Evans said.

He added that spring courses are being built now. More contextualized courses are likely for the Spring 2 semester.

William Errickson, instructor of government at OC, has been with the college since January 2019. He taught part time in Georgia for two years and has instructed Texas government and political science. He also has worked on political campaigns and for political action committees.

Errickson’s eight-week federal government course has focused on the 2020 election. It is entirely online and he has 10 students.

“One of the assignments is how to read polls. They have to prove to me they know how to read it and understand margin of error. It’s a way of modernizing the class and making it relatable to current events that are happening in the news today,” Errickson said.

“I think students enjoy the opportunity to talk about things that affect their lives. I hope as word spreads … it will gain in popularity and we’ll get more students signing up for these types of courses,” he said.