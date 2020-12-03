OC law enforcement training academy sets livestreams

Odessa College’s Law Enforcement Training Academy will hold recruitment events via Facebook Live for those interested in a career in law enforcement.

The LETA livestreams will be available at www.facebook.com/OdessaCollege from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 8 and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 15.

The recruiting sessions for the Spring Academy will feature general information about the program, pre-admission requirements, the application form, the entrance process, and viewer interactive discussions with OC LETA faculty and an LETA graduate, a news release said.

The academy is currently taking applications, and interested persons may access the academy’s information, including the application form on the Odessa College website at https://www.odessa.edu/programs/Schools/BusinessandIndustry/Criminal-Justice/index.html.

For more information, call 432-335-6314 during the business hours of 8 am. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.