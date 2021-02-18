OC gets nationwide recognition

Odessa College is one of only four colleges nationwide to earn Leader College of Distinction status, the highest designation offered to institutions in the Achieving the Dream Network.

Others in the 2020 cohort are Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay Wis., Roane State College in Harriman, Tenn., and Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio.

A news release said OC had “substantive increases in the proportion of students who successfully complete Gateway English and Gateway English and math within one year of enrolling, as well as the proportion of students completing a credential within four years and those who transfer and earn a bachelor’s degree within six years of enrolling at the college.

“Odessa College narrowed equity gaps for low-income students receiving Pell grants, between women and men, and between Black and White students. In 2018, Odessa College received ATD’s Leah Meyer Austin Award,” the release said.

The Leah Meyer Austin award is the highest distinction a college in the Achieving the Dream Network can earn, its website said. ATD gives the award annually to “a college that employs a holistic approach to reducing equity gaps between student groups and increasing success for all. The award recognizes institutional strength, aligned policies and procedures, a student-focused culture, and notable increases in student outcomes,” the site said.

Achieving the Dream leads a growing network of more than 300 community colleges committed to helping students, particularly low-income students and students of color, achieve their goals for academic success, personal growth and economic opportunity, the release said.