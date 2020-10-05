OC Facebook live event focuses on teachers’ impact

The virtual event featured moderator Pervis Evans, dean of Liberal Arts and Education, and speakers Tramaine Anderson, vice president for instruction; Karen Doughty, associate vice-president for instruction–operations; Charles Quintela, director of teacher education programs; Kristi Latimer, professor of communication, and student Stephen Haller.

“If you think about it, the art and science of teaching is something that is generational. It’s something that is worldwide. The idea of apprenticeship, the idea of passing something on. It’s such a noble profession and it’s rightly so that we dignify the profession and celebrate it today,” Evans said.

Quintela said they are in a mentorship capacity.

“... Everybody has their specialty and a good teacher is going to bring that out of you,” Quintela said.

Latimer said the coronavirus pandemic has a silver lining.

“... I think we’re lucky not to be able to do business as normal because now we’re thinking outside the box. ... In order to grow, we have to be uncomfortable. I think that is what teachers are doing,” she said.

Quintela said teachers are now being made to incorporate all the best practices that enhance what they do as teachers.

“Our faculty, our teachers here at Odessa College ... have exemplified what you just said — problem solving, solution focused. They have done it for some months now and are continuing to innovate ... I can’t say enough about our faculty and what’s been done and what’s continuing to happen,” Anderson said.