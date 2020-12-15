OC, CBS7 announce Spring 2021 Starter Kit

All students who register before Thursday for spring classes at Odessa College will be entered into a drawing for the Spring Starter Kit, which includes:
- Free tuition and fees for up to 12 college credit hours for Spring 2021.
- A free laptop valued at $1,400.
- Wi-Fi service for a year (up to $600 value).
Students can register for spring terms now (and become eligible for the Spring Starter Kit drawing) by visiting the Virtual Advising Center at tinyurl.com/yaqt27ex or by calling (432) 335-6400 for more information.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.