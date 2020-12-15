  • December 15, 2020

OC, CBS7 announce Spring 2021 Starter Kit

Posted: Tuesday, December 15, 2020 3:51 pm

All students who register before Thursday for spring classes at Odessa College will be entered into a drawing for the Spring Starter Kit, which includes:
  • Free tuition and fees for up to 12 college credit hours for Spring 2021.
  • A free laptop valued at $1,400.
  • Wi-Fi service for a year (up to $600 value).

Students can register for spring terms now (and become eligible for the Spring Starter Kit drawing) by visiting the Virtual Advising Center at tinyurl.com/yaqt27ex or by calling (432) 335-6400 for more information.

Posted in on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 3:51 pm.

