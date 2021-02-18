  • February 18, 2021

OC campus closed until Monday

OC campus closed until Monday

Posted: Thursday, February 18, 2021 1:42 pm

Odessa American

Due to continued extreme and unpredictable winter weather, Odessa College has transitioned to virtual/remote teaching, learning and support through Saturday.

The campus will resume in-person working and learning on Monday, a news release said. Campus technology has been restored and the website is operational. Continue to learn and work as access permits.

Brunch and dinner service will be available for campus residents.

The last day to drop spring 1, 8-week courses, has been extended to Feb. 23. As always, students are encouraged to work directly with faculty to address missed assignments and deadlines due to the winter storm and intermittent access to technology, the release said.

