OC breaks enrollment record

With fall registration numbers in at Odessa College, the college’s fall 2020 enrollment broke two records — passing the 7,000 mark for the first time with 7,044 students registered and had an enrollment increase over the previous fall semester for the 12th consecutive year (beginning with the 2009 academic year).

The college’s upward trend is in sharp contrast to enrollment at many colleges and universities in the state and in the nation, a news release said.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn in the Permian Basin have both been contributing factors. Odessa College is now the largest institution of higher education in terms of student enrollment in the Permian Basin.

“Odessa College is pleased to be the college of choice for over 7,000 students in the Permian Basin. These students are enrolled in programs, and are taking courses, that are designed to prepare them for the workforce or for transfer. We must ensure that all students are on the path to an education and career that leads to a family-sustaining wage,” Vice President for Student Services and Enrollment Management Kim McKay said in the release.