  • August 24, 2020

OC board to tackle tax rate - Odessa American: Odessa College

OC board to tackle tax rate

Posted: Monday, August 24, 2020 1:21 pm

OC board to tackle tax rate oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa College Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Zant Community Room on the second floor of the Saulsbury Campus Center. 

Trustees will discuss and recommend a tax rate for 2020. At the last board meeting, trustees didn’t anticipate an increase in the tax. The total rate was $0.186790 (18.679 cents) per $100 valuation for 2020-2021, a previous Odessa American article stated. However, most Ector County appraisals were up this year so most will pay more in taxes.

The board will hear an update on the Professional Learning Center from its director, Brian Jones.

“The goal of the PLC is to engage Odessa College faculty in meaningful conversations and learning opportunities they can use in real-time to enhance their teaching practice. Teaching excellence is at the core of every experience in the PLC, and our faculty have truly embraced the model. We are thrilled to have Brian join our team and lead the effort to develop the PLC. Brian’s energy and creativity are the perfect match for this new initiative,” Chief of Staff Robert Rivas said via email in a previous OA article.

Some other items on the agenda are:

>> An institutional effectiveness report from Don Wood, vice president for institutional effectiveness.

>> The President’s report from President Gregory Williams on the 30 for 30 Fitness Challenge Kick-off Aug. 27; the Drive to Success Finale Sept. 3; and Gene Agnew’s retirement. Agnew is the administrative assistant to Williams and has been at OC for a number of years.

Posted in on Monday, August 24, 2020 1:21 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

