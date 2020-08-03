  • August 3, 2020

OC board to consider budget - Odessa American: Odessa College

OC board to consider budget

>> On the net: tinyurl.com/y5fbro2t

Posted: Monday, August 3, 2020 1:50 pm

Adoption of the 2020-21 budget, equipment and software purchases are on the agenda for the virtual Odessa College Board of Trustees meeting set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

The board also will schedule tax hearings.

The total budget for 2019-2020 was $51,745,312, Director of Media Relations Cheri Dalton stated in an email. The proposed budget for 2020-2021 is in the process of being finalized to be presented to the board this evening.

The current tax rate is $0.186790 (18.679 cents) per $100 (one hundred dollars) of valuation.

The board will consider approving a bid for a Softdocs Etrieve Could subscription, which will replace its ImageNow software. Director of Media Relations Cheri Dalton stated in an email that this will provide more flexibility and efficiency for the imaging needs of the college.

This will be for digital scans of documents, records, etc., Dalton stated.

Approval for the purchase of a Lab Volt Cyber-Physical Lab simulator and Universal Collaborative Robot Worktable for the bachelor of applied arts and science (BAAS) program also will be considered by trustees.

This will be for one of OC’s BAAS degrees in automation and is aimed at providing up-to-date training on state-of-the-art equipment for the industry training needed in this community, Dalton stated in the email.

The Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences Degree in Automation prepares graduates for design, development, implementation, and support of the software and equipment in control systems, the OC website states.

Potential job opportunities for graduates include: automation, control engineering, robotics, automated systems, systems calibration, systems troubleshooting, quality engineering, and maintenance. The job need from the oil and gas industry includes positions such as electrical engineers, mechanical engineers, automation supervisors, and senior engineers for equipment. These types of positions will continue to be prolific as the industry continues to expand in the Permian Basin, the site details.

Some of the other items on the agenda are:

>> An update on the CARES Act from Vice President for Student Services Kim McKay. CARES stands for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Safety Act.

>> An institutional effectiveness report from Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness Don Wood.

President Gregory Williams will report on:

>> A COVID-19 update.

>> The 30 for 30 Fitness Challenge.

>> And Coffee and Community Conversations.

Posted in on Monday, August 3, 2020 1:50 pm. | Tags: , ,

